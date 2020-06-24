After a season-opening win over North Cross School on March 9 at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg, the Eastern Mennonite golf team felt good.
“Wow,” EMHS senior Meade Slonaker said. “We could be pretty good.”
Turns out that victory, one that saw the Flames shoot a program-record 154 as a team, was just a tease. When the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association was forced to cancel the spring sports season, Eastern Mennonite’s hopes of winning its first-ever state title vanished as well.
“I was very disappointed,” Eastern Mennonite sophomore Adam Hatter said. “It was just like, ‘Wow, really? This could have been the year for us.’ This was supposed to be our year.”
Last year, the Flames finished third at the VISAA Division III golf tournament as a team. Slonaker won the individual state title and was a first-team all-state honoree for the third-straight season.
But this year could have been even more special, according to Meade and his father, Chris, who is the team’s head coach. Meade’s younger brother, Ryan, joined the squad in 2020 as an eighth-grader and is highly touted as perhaps the best young golfer in the entire city/county.
“They push each other and their tournament experience helps them help our younger players prepare for tournament golf,” Chris Slonaker said. “It is a disappointment, though, that they could not have this one season together to enjoy the practices, team bus trips, the after-match dinners and the camaraderie that goes along with being on a team.”
Eastern Mennonite’s top four players this year were expected to be the Slonaker brothers and a pair of EMHS hoopsters in Adam Hatter and Schuyler Harmison. Hatter is an up-and-coming standout on the court while Harmison is a rare four-sport athlete, playing basketball, soccer, golf, and baseball. Hatter was a first-team All-Virginia Independent Conference selection a year ago in golf.
“I’ve definitely seen a lot [of growth],” Hatter said. “The closer I’ve got to Meade and his family, the more I’ve enjoyed golf and wanted to play it more.”
The relationship built between Hatter and Meade Slonaker has benefited both. While Hatter said it’s helped him improve, Meade said that his teammate is the one that helps him stay calm through the challenges of the sport.
“It’s definitely tough to keep your mind ready for golf and everything because of how mentally tough it is,” Hatter said. “All of the guys on the team talk a lot and we’re all pretty close. Meade and I are really good friends off the course, so it’s easy to have that relationship on it.”
The Flames also had arguably its deepest team in recent history with freshmen Andrew Lants and Grady McGlaughlin both building off strong eighth-grade seasons and a pair of eighth-graders in Wesley Graces and Drew Hatter showing the ability to contribute right away.
“We definitely felt like we had a chance,” Hatter said. “We were already pretty strong last year and [Ryan Slonaker] was coming up and we knew how good he already was. That was just going to help us even more.”
Missing the opportunity to play with his brother is something Meade Slonaker said he’s upset that he missed out on. The 2019 Daily News-Record Golfer of the Year said he intends on supporting and watching Ryan throughout the remainder of his EMHS career, however.
“I was really looking forward to that,” Meade Slonaker said. “I have played with my older brother for a long time, played under my dad for my whole life. That was really special. I was looking forward to that one year Ryan and I would get to play a sport together. I was looking forward to being his teammate for a year. It was nice while it lasted.”
Meade will play at Hampden-Sydney next year, but the rest of the Eastern Mennonite roster remains intact. That leaves Chris Slonaker optimistic about what the team can accomplish in 2021.
But for now, it’s hard for the Flames to think about what could have been a special year in 2020. One that could have ended with the team holding up its first-ever state championship trophy at the VISAA Division III tournament in Williamsburg in early May.
“We were pretty hopeful,” Meade Slonaker said. “Adam was playing really well at the start of the season, practicing basketball and golf at the same time. Ryan and I were both working on our game. With four scorers coming together and how close we were in previous years, we definitely felt like we had a good chance at winning it.”
