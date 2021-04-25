The postseason magic finally ran out.
Luray's special playoff journey came to a disappointing end on Saturday as the Bulldogs suffered a 25-12, 25-10, 25-13 sweep at the hands of Giles in the Virginia high School League Class 2 volleyball championship in Pearisburg.
The championship is the first state title in program history for the Spartans.
Hannah Steele led Giles (15-3) with 15 kills in the dominating victory. While it was the volleyball program's first-ever state title, it also marked the first time any girls team from the school has successfully won a state championship.
The Spartans used two five-set wins over Glenvar and Gate City to reach the championship match, but defeated the Bulldogs in less than an hour Saturday.
For Luray, the loss snapped a six-game winning streak and put a cap on the Bulldogs' best season since 2013. The Bulldogs reached the state championship in back-to-back years in 2012 and 2013, but came up short both seasons.
The Bulldogs (12-4) last won a state championship in volleyball in 1998.
Against Giles, Jaidyn McClung had seven kills and a trio of aces while Brynlee Burrill had six kills and McKenzie Richards and Lindsay Bly had two blocks each.
In other prep sports over the weekend:
Prep Football
Riverheads 52, West Point 8: It was business as usual for Riverheads in a 52-8 dismantling of West Point in the VHSL Class 1 football semifinals on Saturday.
The Gladiators scored 28 second-quarter points to set themselves up for a chance to win its fifth consecutive state championship this week against Galax. The last time Riverheads plays the Maroon Tide was in 2019 in the title game, when the Gladiators won a 31-24 thriller that gave them their seventh state title.
Camden Cook-Cash led Riverheads with 135 yards on six carries and two touchdowns while Zac Smiley added 10 carries for 80 yards and two scores.
Stuarts Draft 44, Poquoson 13: It'll be a rematch for Stuarts Draft this year.
The Cougars dismantled Poquoson 44-13 on Saturday in the VHSL Class 2 football semifinals and will now face Appomattox this week for the state title.
The last time Draft played the Raiders was a loss in the 2019 Class 2 title game.
Blake Roach led the Cougars with 136 yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns while senior Cobey Rothgeb added 15 carries for 116 yards and two scores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.