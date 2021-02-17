KING WILLIAM - It was essentially over from the start.
Luray jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first and used a huge run in the third to pull away for a dominating 82-23 throttling of King William in the Virginia High School League Class 2 girls basketball semifinals on Wednesday at KWHS.
With the victory, the Bulldogs advance back to the Class 2 state title game for a second straight year.
Luray lost to Gate City 64-54 in last year's title game and will face either the Blue Devils or Glenvar in Saturday's contest. That semifinal was played at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
"I think last year really helped us with this season," Bulldogs point guard Brynlee Burrill said. "We play like that every game, just try to get at it quick. We're so much more determined. Our determination went through the roof after losing last year in the state championship."
Luray is now a perfect 12-0 on the season after Wednesday's win and will have a second shot at capturing the program's first state title.
Emilee Weakley led 10 Bulldogs in the scoring column with a game-high 27 points while Burrill also had a big game with 25 points.
Weakley had 17 of her points in the first half as the Bulldogs led 39-14 at halftime.
Lindsay Bly added nine in the victory while Lexie Vile and Amber Tharpe added five apiece. Luray scored 31 points in the third quarter alone.
"It's huge, man," Bulldogs coach Joe Lucas said. "We had the best offseason we've ever had, even through COVID and all the stuff we've dealt with. They're motivated and we have a group that's been around for a few years. People have been talking about it since last year. Now that we're actually here, after some of the stuff we've been through, it's a tribute to them. We have humble kids. I have to give them all the credit."
Luray was ahead 70-19 going into the fourth quarter.
