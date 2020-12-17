It’s a traditional practice for college coaches to have recruits come to campus, visit the facilities and take photos in their respective uniforms as a way to try to give them a vision of what it would be like to eventually play at the school.
That’s something that happens regularly and often for high school prospects, but it meant a little more to Luray quarterback Dalton Griffith when he went to visit Frostburg State — a Division II program in western Maryland — in September.
“When I was taking pictures in the uniform and stuff and got home and looked at them, I kind of teared up because since I was 3 or 4, I always wanted to get to the next level,” the Bulldogs senior signal-caller said. “It means a lot.”
Griffith, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound dual-threat quarterback, committed to the Bobcats over other Division II and Division III offers because of the opportunity to earn playing time early and his relationship with FSU coach and JMU graduate Delane Fitzgerald.
“First of all, the coaching staff is amazing,” Griffith said. “I feel like it’s a home away from home. I feel like Coach Fitzgerald and that coaching staff is a good fit. Obviously, anytime a kid goes to college, they want to go to the next level after that. What they give to me is the opportunity to play as a freshman or sophomore. The offense that they run is kind of a pro-style offense. It gives me a chance to get looks for the next level or maybe a bigger school after that.
“Really, what pulled me to them, is just how they care about their program, their kids. When I went on the visit, they told me, ‘You commit here for four years and you get a whole lifetime of commitment from us.’ I heard from a lot of people that it’s very true and they stick to it for life. That kind of pulled me in. They treat each other with respect. It’s amazing. Frostburg is this little town, kind of like Luray. That had something to do with a little bit, too.”
Griffith has served as the quarterback for the Bulldogs the past two seasons. He guided Luray to an 8-3 record in 2019 that finished with a share of the Bull Run District title before falling in the opening round of the playoffs.
“He’s very versatile,” Luray coach Nolan Jeffries said. “He can not only run the ball very well, but he also has a really strong arm. Out there on the football field, he’s the operator of our offense. He’s very deceptive back there. His speed to get around the corner helped our offense in a multitude of ways. It allows us to run the ball effectively between the tackles but when needed, he can throw the ball over the top.”
Griffith finished with 62 carries for 427 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019 while also throwing for 406 yards, eight scores and an interception.
“Dalton leads by example,” Jeffries said. “I’ve never had a problem with him attending workouts, doing the job as needed. If there’s something going on with sports, he’s generally there and he’s at the forefront of it.”
The Luray offense is built around the run game and it’s been highly successful, but Griffith has earned respect from opposing teams for his ability to provide a different dynamic with his success in the passing game. At Frostburg, Griffith said he looks forward to showing off his arm even more — something he once thrived in at the JV level.
“It brings back memories,” Griffith said. “It’s like riding a bicycle. Once you learn it, you really don’t forget it. It’s a lot more complex [at Frostburg State], especially at the next level, but it’s exciting to get to experience something that not many high school players get to experience. I’m just ready to extend my learning experience of the sport.”
Getting recruited during COVID-19 has been a challenge for high school seniors as programs have suddenly become low on the number of scholarships available and limited in their ability to visit and watch prospects in person.
Griffith said while frustrating early on, he tried to make the most of the situation and that it ultimately paid off for him.
“At first, it was frustrating because you couldn’t work out, couldn’t go to camps, couldn’t talk to anybody at all,” Griffith said. “It was rough. I talked to a lot of people, though, and they said it’s a pacing game. You have to be patient way longer than usual. When camps started opening back up, I went to as many as I possibly could. While the virus was going on, I’d just sit at home and work on my footwork, working on my weight set at home. I just tried to get myself better so that when the time comes, the people that aren’t working — it’ll really show. It was just being patient. Once the first one or two [offers] started coming in, it kind of felt like, ‘OK. It’s starting to happen now.’ It took a little longer than usual, but you have to make the most out of it.”
The pride Griffith takes in coming from Luray is something that was evident as he spoke and meaningful to his coach.
“It’s huge for our program,” Jeffries said. “It sets an example for our younger guys. They see that just because you’re from Luray, Virginia, it doesn’t mean you’re not able to get an athletic scholarship. Dalton is our first scholarship athlete in a while and I think that’s going to be huge for our younger kids to see. Right now, he’s a senior with a large group of sophomores. He’s been in the weight room and those sophomores have seen him in the weight room and they’re seeing that there are goals that can be met for them.”
That’s why in September, when Griffith came home and took at the photo of him wearing a Frostburg State home jersey, it was hard to not get emotional as he reflected on the work that it took to get him there.
And it’s why, almost three months later, he said he’s ready to call Frostburg State his new home.
“I worked my butt off and it actually paid off in a bigger way than I could imagine,” Griffith said. “I come from a small community, a small town that no one really knows of. It means a lot to get a chance to prove yourself. It really proves that if you work hard, you can really accomplish anything you want to.”
