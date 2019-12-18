LURAY — Apologies to those seeking a “Silent Night” because Sunday will be “Merry and Bright” as “Carols of the Bells” ring through the air.
This Sunday, the community is invited to join in with the chorus of 47 bells to mark the final days of Advent at Luray’s singing tower.
Dating back to the tower’s early beginnings in the late 1930s, the carillon’s performance of contemporary and traditional Christmas music have been a long-standing commemoration in Luray’s countdown to Dec. 25. Since assuming his position in 2014, carillonneur Jesse Ratcliffe said he has extended the celebration to better involve the community.
“Traditionally, the Sunday before Christmas, the carillonneur plays a solo recital. When I took over the reins, I made it a more collaborative thing, so the choruses’ function is to help the people on the ground sing the carols,” Ratcliffe said.
Choruses from surrounding county schools and churches are invited to join the bells and lead those on the ground in singing through the night. Featured songs include “Deck the Halls,” pieces from “The Nutcracker” and sacred arrangements for the carillon.
Cindy Avvenire is a Strasburg resident who enjoys visiting the tower whenever in town on the chance of catching the dramatic sound. She has attended previous summer and fall performances at the tower, but she said she plans to attend Sunday’s event with her husband and friends to hear the bell’s rendition of holiday carols.
“The sound is mellow but big at the same time. It just resonates because when you hit the bell, it resonates and it makes the sound much more rich. I just love the way the bells make the music sound,” Avvenire said. “Every time we got to Luray, we always drive by hoping they’ll be playing some music.”
After the concert, individuals are welcome to trek the 108 steps to examine the carillon’s levers and knobs, which catalysts the ringing. For those unable to scale 117 feet, a screen on the tower’s first floor also captures Ratcliffe’s setup.
As long as the grounds stay clear of piled snow, Ratcliffe said he will let the bells sing because the sound travels far and warms the spirit for those able to hear it in town.
“The thing that I love the most is that, regardless of if it’s crappy weather, people can still hear the bells,” Ratcliffe said. “When bells ring, you can unify a community; whether that's honoring someone involved in civics or honoring a national holiday. It’s a fantastic feeling steering that ship, uniting people and it’s such a unique sound.”
Steve Burke, town manager of Luray, was exposed to bells' music through his wife, Cary, who learned the skill in childhood and previously played in a church bell choir. Together, the Burkes plans to attend Sunday’s caroling event to soak in the peaceful sound.
“It’s a nice, relaxing, calm setting and they always have a wonderful choice of songs that they perform and it’s a nice way to have a relaxing afternoon or evening,” Burke said.
Cookies and cider will be offered during the event, which begins at 3 p.m. Luray’s Singing Tower is located inside Carillon Park on Northcott Drive.
