RICHMOND — If you ask Joe Lucas, the game was a start-to-finish grind.
Whether it was a 3 that extended Gate City's lead to four just before half, a 14-2 run in the third that seemingly put the game out of reach or almost perfect execution from the opposing team at the charity stripe in the fourth, Luray's girls basketball coach admitted that he always felt like his team had a chance.
“I still felt like we had a chance to win," Lucas said. "I thought if we could get it to five or six, we’d give ourselves a shot. It seemed like they didn’t miss a free throw. We just couldn’t really cut into [the lead]."
The Bulldogs showed off their late-game fight one last time, but ultimately came up short in a 64-54 loss to the Blue Devils in the Virginia High School League Class 2 championship game at Virginia Commonwealth University's Stuart C. Siegel Center on Thursday in Richmond.
It was a disappointing end to a historic season for Luray, which played in its first-ever state championship, but one that showcased all the reasons the community around the Bulldogs rallied to support them this season.
“We fought and fought," Lucas said."We talked about trying to get it under 10 [points] with five minutes left and we gave ourselves a shot. We got it to nine and just couldn’t get it closer than that. They kept fighting. We lost to the better team. That’s the best team we played all year long. Credit to them.”
Playing in their first-ever state championship game, Luray looked anything like it. The Bulldogs started hot from the field, hitting 7-of-14 shots in the opening frame and playing to an 18-18 score after one quarter of play.
“We were happy," Lucas said. "We were talking on the bus and last night — I didn’t think we’d be spooked. I thought we’d be OK. We came out and we went toe-to-toe with them for the whole first half. I was really proud of how we came out. We just ran out of gas a little bit."
Bulldogs guard Brynlee Burrill added: “I think they were excited. I mean, yeah, of course we were all nervous. We were ready, though. We just came up short.”
The two teams continued to exchange the lead into the second before a bucket inside from Kayli Dunn and a 3 from Macey Mullins just before the halftime buzzer put the Blue Devils up 30-26 at intermission.
But in the third, Luray suddenly hit a wall offensively. The Bulldogs shot just 3-of-12 in the quarter and Gate City used a 14-2 run to go up double digits into the fourth.
“They were able to make a run there in the third quarter and it suddenly opened things up," Lucas said. "We sort of ran out of gas a little bit and that contributed to us getting in foul trouble and them winning the glass pretty decisively in the second half.”
After scoring 15 points in the first half, Weakley was held to 10 in the second. She still finished with a game-high 25 along with eight rebounds. Jaidyn McClung added 14 points and six rebounds while Burrill had 12 points.
“She’s a great player," Gate City coach Kelly Houseright said. "We just talked at halftime about the fact that we needed to stay toe-to-toe with her and keep her in front of us as much as we could. We needed other people to help off on her. We had to help and double-team her. We did a better job of stopping her and not letting her in the paint.”
The Bulldogs cut the deficit to as little as nine in the final quarter, but never got closer than that. Gate City hit 11-of-12 free throws in the final frame alone.
“To be able to play with a bunch of people I grew up with, it was amazing to see how we put it all together and how far we came," McClung said. "It was great and it’s helped me grow as a person and a basketball player.”
Burrill added: “It’s very special. I’ve never had a season like this, a team like this. I’ll definitely remember it for my entire life.”
The players and coaches from Luray all admitted they were proud of fighting until the final buzzer, but it's something fans of the program are accustomed to.
And although they may take it for granted at times and it was easy to look past with the pain of a loss on Thursday, it's something they all said they'll remember most about their first-ever appearance in a state championship game.
“It was an awesome experience," Weakley said. "It really was. I just wish we could have pulled it out.”
