The new year is bringing new restaurants and eateries to the town of Luray in Page County.
The Chamber of Commerce is glad to welcome a number of new members to its ranks, said President Gina Hilliard.
The most obvious addition to Main Street is new restaurant Watch & Warrant, owned by Kristofer Johnston and listed with an opening date of January 21.
The restaurant is billed as an upscale-yet-approachable gastropub, serving American cuisine, Johnston said. Offerings will include a fresh take on classic dishes like wings and burgers. They also intend to offer upscale dishes like Oysters Rockefeller, assorted game meats, and seafood. The alcohol menu features wines from around the globe, imported and domestic beers, and classic-to-specialty cocktails.
The name of the restaurant is based on the Stephen King series “The Dark Tower.” King wrote eight novels in the Dark Tower series. In the novels, characters often state, “I set my watch and warrant on it,” to show that what they are saying is true - a guarantee, Johnston said.
In 2020 during the global pandemic, the owners escaped the confines of Northern Virginia to enjoy the majesty of the Shenandoah Valley. During a visit to downtown Luray, the building on the corner of Broad & Main streets caught their eye. Despite the degraded condition of the building, the owners saw the potential. 2 East Main Street was built in the early 1930s in the Art Deco style popular in the Roaring 20s with recognizable features in the exterior brickwork, terrazzo floors, and a prominent stained glass window.
Over the last 90-years, the building has been home to multiple businesses that include a pharmacy, a soda shop, and beauty parlor, and several restaurants. Around 2011, the last business shuttered and the building remained dormant until the current owners purchased and began renovations in early 2021. Two years later after a major renovation, the building is now resurrected and ready to live its second life.
The first floor features a roughly 20' granite bar with high-top table seating and televisions. The second floor offers dining with a view of downtown and the beautiful Shenandoah mountains. The restaurant will offer no wait seating, reservations, and the second floor will be available to host special events like rehearsal dinners, birthday parties, and family reunion dinners.
The owners vision for the restaurant is to serve as a destination location for visitors and a frequent venue for locals in the Shenandoah Valley, Johnston said.
“We intend to set and keep dependable hours throughout the year, opening at 11 a.m. and closing at 11 p.m. during the week and staying open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays,” Johnston said. “We will offer a full service bar with a robust set of beers, seltzers, and cocktails.”
On Friday and Saturday evenings, Watch & Warrant will host theme nights, showing music videos for patrons to enjoy. Whether someone is walking about downtown enjoying the sights, finishing a hard day's work and needs to wet their whistle, or wanting to enjoy a quality meal to celebrate a special occasion, the Watch & Warrant will be there to meet those needs, Johnston said.
“We are convicted about delivering an experience that exceeds our customers' expectations - we set our watch and warrant on it.”
Porch and Vine will open in 2023, located at 211 West Main Street. According to the business‘ website, the upscale eatery will offer craft cocktails, fine wines, small plates, and a garden setting.
Aptly named, a new Thai restaurant named Asian Station, will be opening on West Main Street next to the train station.
West Main Market is in the process of adding a beer garden and will open again in March.
West Main Market is a full-service delicatessen and sandwich shop located in Downtown Historic District in Luray.
According to its website: “Our goal is to provide the community and our guests with an exciting menu featuring freshly-prepared foods.”
The owner of West Main Market and Beer Garden is Eric Smith. The business is located at 123 West Main Street.
Blue Shepherd Spirits is a veteran and first-responder owned distillery in Luray and offers small batch artisan spirits.
The distillery is owned by husbands and wife team, Alex and Sarah. Alex is the distiller and Sarah operates the business side of the operation, according to the business‘ website.
“Our mission at Blue Shepherd Spirits is to give the people of Luray and its visitors a place to come and enjoy artesian crafted spirits. All of our spirits are created in house, in extremely small batches. We are a nano distillery that uses local grains and goods to make our spirits and cocktails,” according to the website.
Blue Shepherd Spirits opened its doors in August.
Mountain View Sheds and Storage recently expanded its operation to offer home items and flora such as mums, Hilliard said.
This year Moonshadows Restaurant is for sale. It’s on West Main Street just past the railroad.
The Town of Luray was officially established by act of General Assembly on February 6, 1812, on ten acres of land near the Hawksbill Creek. On March 21, 1871, by act of General Assembly, the Town became an “Incorporated Town,” containing approximately 442 acres, according to the Luray website.
Home to Luray Caverns, Old Rag Mountain, and countless historic and scenic marvels, the Town of Luray features something for everyone, according to the Luray website.
