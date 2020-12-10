With the pandemic, Luray High graduate and EMU women's basketball coach Jenny Posey came up with some new ideas.
Earlier this semester, following protocols, she had her team listen to some guest speakers. That included Deanna Reed, the mayor of Harrisonburg; former EMU player Lindsey Krisak; and Celeste Thomas, a student advisor in Multicultural Services at EMU.
The Royals also spread out for a movie night in a large meeting room and another day went to the local farmer's market for breakfast.
“It is all about learning to navigate things differently than they have ever done before,” Posey said on Wednesday night during a fireside chat hosted by EMU athletics on Facebook. “We were really intentional for finding opportunities for them to do that this semester."
The Royals are slated to begin the season January 23 at home with Emory & Henry in the Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC). The EMU men, under coach Melvin Felix, open the same day against Lynchburg.
EMU basketball players will be tested for COVID-19 upon return to campus in early January, according to athletic director Dave King. They will be tested three times a week on non-consecutive days, he said.
EMU was 4-20 last season under Posey, a former Bridgewater College player preparing for her third season with the Royals.
"We have 14 girls on our team," she said. "We have more young ones than we do returners. That has definitely been interesting on top of everything else being interesting" with protocols and virus testing.
Posey said freshmen new to the program have had a steep learning curve. “We talked to kids a lot this year … they are learning totally different things for the first time. Then they have whole different hurdles on top of that with Covid,” she said.
One returning player is Harrisonburg graduate Constance Komara, a junior. One of the freshmen is forward MarQuelah Wilson, who is from Waynesboro and went to Albemarle High.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
The season didn’t start very well. And it didn’t last very long – but that doesn’t have coach Katie Russo discouraged.
In the first game in history of women’s lacrosse at EMU, the Royals were beaten 21-3 on March 7 at Juniata in Pennsylvania.
“All they said was ‘This is what we need to do in practice Monday.’ To me that was, wow,” Russo said in the fireside chat. "No heads were down."
The Royals responded by winning the next game at home – the fist victory in school history. EMU won 15-10 against Bethany on March 11 - a Wednesday.
“Then unfortunately Covid happened Thursday, the shutdown,” said Russo, who played at Randolph-Macon in Ashland. "I like to call it a roller coaster; a lot of ups and not a lot of downs, though Covid sent us on one. It has definitely been a nice journey and we are still on it."
Russo is from Maryland and was a coach at Frostburg State before coming to EMU. She said building team chemistry has been the most important aspect of starting the program.
TRAINING CHANGE
Broadway High graduate Isaac Alderfer and his EMU teammates have adapted to a new training ideas in cross country and track at EMU: Strava, an internet service that tracks human exercise.
“It allows you do to run and biking and keep updated on some of your teammates. That really helped me stay motivated a lot this summer,” Alderfer said Wednesday.
He did 21 hours of exercise one week in Mississippi and just beat out coach Bob Hepler. “We have to be excited and motivated for the season that we hope comes this spring,” Alderfer said.
The pandemic has been a challenge.
“I will says that the change has not been all for the bad,” he said. “I tend to be pretty motivated. That tends to drive what I do."
“I have been a student-athlete now for going on my junior year (and) I have been able to run in three competitive seasons. Part of that was my own choosing,” added middle distance runner Alderfer, who did a cross-cultural experience as a freshman.
KRATZ UP NEXT
The next fireside chat for EMU athletics is slated for Jan. 27 and will feature former Major League catcher Erik Kratz, who turned 40 in June.
The former EMU and Harrisonburg Turks' standout played in the majors from 2010-20 and recently retired after playing this past year for the New York Yankees.
He was drafted out of EMU by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 29th round in 2002. Kratz is the only EMU baseball player to play in the majors; he is one of the few players to catch a Major League game at the age of 40 and he also pitched in a game at the age of 40 for the Yankees.
Staunton native Larry Sheets played basketball for EMU and made it to the majors in baseball with the Orioles in 1984. He was the Baltimore MVP in 1987.
He played in the minor leagues in 1982 in Hagerstown, Maryland. On Wednesday, Hagerstown learned it would no longer have a minor-league team. The Suns were an affiliate of the Washington Nationals since 2007 and were in the low Single-A South Atlantic League since 1993.
Former JMU pitcher Mike Linskey also played for Hagerstown in 1989-91 while he was in the minors with the Orioles. Linskey reached the Triple-A level in the Baltimore system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.