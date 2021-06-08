Emilee Weakley was already prepared for what the July calendar is bringing.
On a week-by-week basis, the Luray senior will hit various gyms across the state in different AAU tournaments as she tries to impress college scouts — specifically those from Division I schools — in an attempt to finally ramp up her recruitment.
“Through this whole process, I’ve been praying about it and trusting God, of course, but it’s been stressful," the 5-foot-10 versatile guard that is known for her ability to get in the lane. "Last year, I didn’t even get an AAU season or anything. This year, I’ve got a packed schedule. It’s stressful because you play in these games and you either get checked on someone’s list or they cross you off."
Turns out, however, Weakley can take a deep breath ahead of the wicked AAU circuit in July as she confirmed to the Daily News-Record late Monday that she has received her first Division I scholarship offer from Longwood University.
For the two-time all-state selection, it was a moment she's been waiting for.
"The recruiting process has been hard for me, but I’ve been talking to Longwood for a while now. They’ve shown me a lot of interest over the past months," Weakley said. "I went down with an open mind and didn’t get my hopes up. I wanted to see how everybody was, but I got the offer and it was super exciting.”
Weakley was impressive as a freshman for the Bulldogs during the 2018-19 season but took a major leap forward as a sophomore the next season.
She averaged 27 points, 10 rebounds and three assists per game that season while being named the Bull Run and Region 2B Player of the Year. She also earned first-team all-state honors and led Luray to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state championship game for the first time in program history.
“Over the past few years, we’ve taken all of these myths that we heard for so long and we broke the walls down," LHS coach Joe Lucas said. "There was a narrative that girls at Luray just weren’t basketball players and we got them in the gym. People said we’ll never be able to win big and we were able to do that. Finally, we’re putting girls in college. Kids from Luray haven’t been seen in the same tier as other programs, but it can be done. They just have to work at it. Kids can look at Emilee and other players in our program and see how hard she’s worked, what kind of teammate she’s been. They can chase it just like she has.”
This past season, Weakley averaged 27 points, 13 rebounds, and three steals per game and shot 50 percent from the field and hit 33 percent from 3-point range.
She was named the VHSL Class 2 Player of the Year and joined senior point guard Brynlee Burrill, who will play at Roanoke College next season, in guiding the Bulldogs to their first-ever state title win with a victory over Gate City.
“We talk a lot with all of our girls about the fact that you ultimately get what you deserve," Lucas said. "I don’t think you can reach the level that she’s reached without being blessed with some physical gifts, but her work ethic and her desire to take a weakness and work on it is what makes her special. She continues to build on her game but at the same time, the focus has been on trying to win. If we win, she’ll get the attention she deserves. That’s already her focus now. She wants to win another state championship and that’s one of the first things she talked about. It just shows her mindset and the type of player she is.”
Playing at the Division I level was always a dream for Weakley, she said, but she knew that she had to put in the continuous work it takes to achieve it.
That started with spending her offseasons in the Luray gym alongside Lucas while also working with personal trainer Trey Hensley of DR1VEN Training — an elite basketball player development company based out of Charlottesville.
"Emilee’s growth over the last year has been really fun to be a part of," Hensley said. "Seeing her use things successfully in game that we have worked on — those improvements stem from her incredible work ethic. She is one of the hardest working players that I have had the opportunity to be around. It’s not just in the gym with me, but even on her own time. She is always doing something to get better. ...The scary thing is I don’t think she is anywhere close to her ceiling. She’s an incredible kid, on and off of the court. Wherever she goes to play college basketball, they will be truly lucky to have her."
Weakley went with her dad for an unofficial visit with the Longwood coaching staff on Monday and by the end of her time there, an official offer was presented.
“It felt like somebody believed in me, somebody knew I could do it," Weakley said. "They see potential in me, obviously, and that gives me the confidence to believe in myself and believe there will be more offers down the road."
For Lucas, who has watched Weakley's growth into one of the state's best players over the years, hearing about the offer brought him personal joy.
"Man, it’s just a huge relief," Lucas said. "It’s a huge monkey off of her back with COVID and everything that has happened over the past year. It really robbed her of a lot of the exposure and chances to play on AAU circuits and stuff that she would usually get. She’s just been really, really determined and really focused. She hasn’t let the lack of exposure, lack of attention sway her. I couldn’t be happier for her. She deserves it and, hopefully, it’s one of many she gets.”
While Weakley and Lucas know that the jam-packed July calendar will bring more exposure and, likely, more opportunities at the college level for the senior, she said that she also could envision a scenario where she commits to Longwood.
"I definitely feel like Longwood could be a future home for me in the future, but I don’t want to jump the gun too fast and make any sudden decisions," she said.
For Weakley, the upcoming months will likely bring more eyes to her game.
But on Monday, the Luray guard finally got her first offer and that was enough to let her let out a sigh of relief before heading into a summer full of basketball.
"Honestly, it was very exciting," Weakley said. "It was kind of, like, a relief in a way. I’ve been waiting so long and work so hard for that. I just feel like my work has paid off. It’s a huge accomplishment. It’s super exciting.”
