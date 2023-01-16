The Daily News-Record has announced that Jillian Lynch has been named managing editor of the publication.
Lynch, 23, of Harrisonburg, has worked as the paper's features reporter since May 2021. A Fairfax native and James Madison University graduate, she succeeds Jim Sacco in the role of managing editor.
Publisher Shari Keyes said she is looking forward to working with Lynch in her new role as managing editor.
"Jillian has done an amazing job as our features reporter and I know she will do the same in her new role," Keyes said. "She will be an asset in growing our local coverage, our online and social media presence and getting the DNR involved with our community."
Lynch said she first fell in love with the Shenandoah Valley when she first attended the city's International Festival in 2017. Seeing all the different cultures not only inspired her international affairs major but also "inspired me to walk in the doors of the Daily News-Record as my first job," Lynch said.
"And that love has not changed," she said.
Lynch said her goals would be to build the paper's readership, promote its growth, and expand its digital efforts.
"We're going to be pushing out stories on web all hours of the day," she said. "When somebody gets home from work, they can go online ... and see something new on our page that they wouldn't have seen on the website that morning."
She also hoped to build upon the newspaper's relationship with the community.
"We have such an opportunity to leverage this space we have here in town," she said. "Even though it's changing, we're still at the center of the action. There's an opportunity there for partnerships, to continue our sponsorship relationships and to build new ones so more people will know how much we care about this community."
(3) comments
Congrats Jillian. You seem perfect for the job, and I hope you do well.
Another NOVA millennial socialist. The candidate pool must have been very skimpy for a job usually held by a decade or more experienced journalist.
jealous much?
