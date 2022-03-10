A popular Harrisonburg eatery will be heading to Bridgewater's Generations Park this spring.
In February, Bridgewater's Industrial Development Authority approved a lease agreement for Magnolia's Tacos and Tequila Bar to operate at Generations Park. The restaurant is set to open in Bridgewater no later than June 1, according to the agreement.
It will take over the building that is immediately adjacent to the ice rink, according to Alex Wilmer, assistant town manager for Bridgewater. Urgie's Cheesesteaks occupied the space from February 2020 to September 2021. Before that, it was home to Jalapeno Southwest Grill from January 2016 to January 2020.
According to Wilmer, the town has been searching for a replacement restaurant since September. Gwen Gottfried, Bridgewater's economic development adviser, reached out to over 100 different local and national restaurants to fill the slot, Wilmer said.
The size of the building and patio space is approximately 2,570 square feet, according to the agreement. The initial term is 63 months, beginning March 1, and the annual rent is $36,000.
"The restaurant will seek to serve the general public but will provide items ready for consumption by users of Generations Park," according to the agreement.
According to IDA meeting minutes from Feb. 21, Gottfried said the restaurant's name would not emphasize alcohol and instead focus on the word "Magnolia's" instead. However, alcohol can still be served at the Bridgewater location.
Magnolia's Tacos is owned by Chris and Claudia Kay, and has been in downtown Harrisonburg for the past five years. Claudia Kay's parents own Bridgewater's El Charro restaurant.
"These people flat out know how to run a restaurant," Town Manager Jay Litten told Town Council at its meeting Tuesday night. "They operate a very successful location in Harrisonburg, and early on in their careers, they trained at El Charro."
"We think Magnolia's will be a big win for our citizens," he said.
