Each year, Virginia Tourism Corp. releases a guide of what new opportunities await visitors traveling through the LOVE state.
On Monday, VTC published “Where to WanderLOVE in 2021,” which highlighted several new businesses and recreational destinations, including Harrisonburg’s Magpie Diner.
Downtown’s breakfast and lunch hub located inside a converted tire service station is the first place named in the guide’s category of where to eat and drink in Virginia this year.
In an email, owner Kirsten Moore said, “We love that Magpie was featured and think that any out-of-town visitor to our diner will get a glimpse of authentic Harrisonburg and the true sense of community you feel when you’re here. We’re happy to represent that for this awesome little city!”
Under the fuller list of places to explore by region, VTC highlights Rockbridge Vineyard & Brewery, Augusta Kitchen and Sage Bird Ciderworks as new places to dine and drink.
— Staff Report
