Chad Seibert said it’s like a parent that doesn’t realize how fast his child is growing.
When the second-year Eastern Mennonite coach spoke about the growth of his standout wing Aviwe Mahlong, he said it’s something others notice more than he does.
“You’re just around him every single day and you don’t really notice it and then, all of a sudden, you’re like, ‘Whoa. He has really shot up here recently,’” Seibert said.
It hasn’t just been physically that Mahlong, a senior, has grown in the past year.
The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder has expanded his all-around game on the court for EMHS.
“I don’t know how you could put a value on it,” said Seibert, who Mahlong lives with. “He’s expanded every part of his game and just sort of polished and refined his skills. Even some of the things he was good at, he’s become great at those.
“It’s a balance for him. At 6-foot-4, to be a college player, he really has to play on the wing. For us, especially being guard heavy, he has to gravitate towards the middle and play on the interior a little bit more. Finding that balance when we use him has been great.”
Mahlong joined the Flames last season after coming to the school from his native South Africa.
After attending Global Squad — a premier program for international basketball players seeking elite training and NCAA exposure — last summer, Mahlong began talking with coaches at the event, seeking a place in the United States where he could play high school basketball. He eventually decided to join Seibert at Eastern Mennonite.
“It’s been a complete joy for me to have someone that is dragging me to the gym,” Seibert said. “He’s had an impact on my daughters and their level of passion for the game and other players in the program, too. It’s been unbelievable for me to have him around. He’s someone that you never have to tell something twice. He absorbs everything and really wants to get better and dive deep into everything he does.”
During the offseason, Mahlong said he wanted to expand his overall game.
As an international student, a scholarship is required for him to play in college.
“I kind of just worked on everything,” Mahlong said. “From working in the summer with my guys, we were just doing basic workouts. I just wanted to get a lot of reps in.”
One of the keys for Mahlong’s growth was working with Playmaker Minicamp trainer Chad Moellenberg, who Seibert recommended for his athletic senior standout.
“I hadn’t seen him play before, but over the course of the summer he developed footwork sets that came to him pretty quickly,” Moellenberg said. “In watching him this winter, I’ve been impressed with how he is changing speeds. He’s also flashing a variety of finishes at the hoop. He plays with a hunger that is visible to those watching.”
Mahlong is averaging 21.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this year.
He has received a pair of Division II scholarship offers — from Millersville University and Wilmington University — and has an abundance of interest at the Division III level.
“He is physically ready to compete against college players, stretches the floor with his shooting and he can defend almost any position on the floor,” Moellenberg said. “Just as important is his ability to make the right play all the time. Based on the schools who are recruiting him, I’d expect starter-type minutes as a college freshman.”
Mahlong credited Moellenberg for his growth physically throughout the summer.
“In the offseason, it was kind of tough on me because I wasn’t as strong as other guys guarding me,” he said. “It wasn’t a great experience. I just knew I had to get stronger and get in the weight room and kind of go to work. Chad Moellenberg helped me with a couple of moves and getting into my shot. Everyone around me has been a big help.”
When he received his first scholarship offer from Millersville of Pennsylvania after the first game of the season, Mahlong said it was a moment that was a little surreal and hard to process.
“It was crazy,” said Mahlong, who has a 6-9 wingspan. “When it happened, I didn’t know how to feel because I’ve been working so hard. Since I started playing basketball in seventh grade, I’ve been working toward coming to America and getting an opportunity to play basketball in college. Once that finally happened, I was shocked. It was crazy.”
Despite struggling with the emotions of receiving his first scholarship offer originally, Mahlong said he wants to enjoy the recruiting process and is soaking it all in.
And while it may not always stand out to Seibert just how much his senior has grown over the past year because of the amount of time they spend together, he said it’s clear that it’s no coincidence the Eastern Mennonite standout is now in this position.
“He really just elevated himself this summer,” Seibert said. “That’s all he does — spend time in the gym. It wasn’t by accident. It was definitely intentional.”
