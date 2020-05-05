Harrisonburg police arrested a Broadway man in connection with a shooting on Devon Lane on Saturday.
Kobe Michael Davis, 22, is charged with felony attempted malicious wounding, felony shooting into an occupied vehicle, misdemeanor property damage and misdemeanor discharging a firearm in the city.
Davis turned himself in Monday night to the Rockingham County Jail, where he’s being held without bond.
He appeared in Rockingham County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. It’s unclear why the case was heard in JDR court, but typically cases start out in the court if the victim is a relative or a juvenile.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 2.
The investigation into Davis began at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, when police responded to the Harrison apartment complex in the 1200 block of Devon Lane.
Police say Davis shot at an occupied vehicle. No one was injured in the shooting. Police say he knew the occupants.
HPD’s SWAT team was deployed to the apartment complex. After searching two buildings, police say, it was determined Davis was able to get away before officers arrived.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call HPD’s Major Crimes Unit at 437-2640. To remain anonymous call Crime Solvers at 574-5050 or text “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).
