A Bridgewater man accused of dragging a city police officer while fleeing a traffic stop Monday morning was free on bond from drug charges in Shenandoah County at the time of the incident, according to court records.
Tyrone N. Booker, 39, of Bridgewater, is charged with felony malicious wounding, two felony counts of eluding, two misdemeanor charges of obstruction of justice and two misdemeanor counts of fleeing from law enforcement. He’s also charged with driving on a suspended license.
In Shenandoah County, he’s charged with felony drug distribution and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
Booker appeared in Rockingham County General District Court Tuesday afternoon.
He requested and received a court-appointed attorney.
Judge John Hart scheduled Booker’s preliminary hearing for Dec. 15.
The investigation into Booker began at about 5 a.m., when a Rockingham County sheriff’s deputy stopped Booker’s vehicle near the intersection of Summit and East Wolfe streets in Harrisonburg.
Police haven’t said what led to the traffic stop or identified the injured officer.
Investigators say officers ordered Booker to exit the vehicle multiple times before an officer entered to get him.
While attempting to remove him from the vehicle, investigators say, Booker placed the car into drive and accelerated with the officer partially inside.
A short distance away, the officer was ejected from the vehicle and landed on the pavement.
The deputy on scene began to provide medical aid.
Investigators say Booker fled the scene.
The vehicle was later found in Bridgewater. A bloodhound was used to track the suspect to Barbee Street. A Rockingham County SWAT team entered the house and arrested Booker.
Investigators say the suspect complained that he couldn’t breathe, so he was transported to Sentara RMH, where he was treated and released.
He’s being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
