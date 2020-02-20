A city man accused of an attempted home invasion in October pleaded guilty Wednesday in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Weslee Jamail King, 24, pleaded guilty to felony shooting into an occupied dwelling and misdemeanor property damage.
As part of a plea deal, Judge Bruce Albertson sentenced King to six years in prison, with all but one year suspended.
Albertson also tacked on three months to King’s sentence for a probation violation stemming from a misdemeanor brandishing a firearm conviction in 2019.
The investigation into King began at about 4 p.m. on Oct. 20, when officers responded to 1549 Devon Lane for a reported breaking and entering in progress.
King fled the scene before officers arrived.
He was arrested Oct. 26.
Although the victim told police he didn’t see a gun, he said he heard a gun “racking” sound, according to a magistrate’s report.
The report also states that King threw a large item through the window in an attempt to get in the home.
The victim reported that he is “very afraid” of King, according to the report.
In an unrelated case, King also faces four misdemeanor gun-related charges in Staunton, including reckless handling of a firearm and altering a firearm’s serial number.
King is slated for trial in Staunton General District Court on March 18.
