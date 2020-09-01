A Harrisonburg man accused in an October shooting pleaded guilty Tuesday in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Jose Martinez Ramos, 20, pleaded guilty to felony malicious wounding.
As part of a plea deal, Judge Bruce Albertson sentenced him to 10 years and seven months in prison with eight years suspended.
Prosecutors say the light sentence was a result of the victims and witnesses in the case not fully cooperating. They say the suspect and the victim are both gang members.
Martinez Ramos was one of three men charged.
The investigation began on Oct. 20, when Kolbe Niphol, 19, who was shot in the abdomen, was dropped off at Sentara RMH Medical Center’s emergency room doors. He was later taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Police determined the shooting took place near the Golden China restaurant at the intersection of East Market Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
Prosecutors say Niphol and Rami Saleh Shoresh were passengers in the car that dropped off Niphol at Sentara RMH.
Police say the victim, Jasaem Masoud and Shoresh have ties to the YNG gang, which is a Crips sect.
Court documents say it appeared the shooting was drug-related. The car that took Niphol to the hospital was recovered the day after the shooting.
Documents say the trunk had a heavy smell of marijuana.
Prosecutors say Martinez Ramos robbed them of the drugs and shot Niphol, who was in the back seat.
Masoud then drove Niphol to the hospital. After dropping him off, Masoud cleaned the back seat of his car, destroying DNA evidence in the case, prosecutors said in a previous hearing.
Masoud and Shoresh are charged with felony destroying evidence, misdemeanor providing a false criminal statement and misdemeanor accessory after the fact. Masoud also faces a felony drug possession charge.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in Rockingham County General District Court.
