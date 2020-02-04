A Harrisonburg man accused of sexually assaulting and photographing a Stephens City woman in his apartment in August pleaded guilty Monday in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Benjamin Arthur Mills, 22, is charged with felony aggravated sexual battery of an incapacitated person and eight misdemeanor counts of filming a nonconsenting nude person.
As part of a plea deal, Judge Clark Ritchie sentenced Mills to 24 years in prison with all but five years suspended.
Prosecutors say the case began on Aug. 23, when the woman went to Mills’ home.
Alycia Eldridge, assistant commonwealth’s attorney, told Ritchie that the woman and Mills were friends and didn’t have a romantic relationship.
She said the woman came to visit Mills for the night. During the night, Eldridge said, the two drank alcohol.
At one point, Eldridge said, the woman took a shower.
During the shower, Eldridge said, the woman told police that she heard clicking sounds and realized Mills was photographing her with his cellphone.
Eldridge said the woman told police that she was in bed when Mills began sexually assaulting her. At one point, she told police, she became unconscious.
As part of the conviction, Mills will have to registered as a sex offender in Virginia.
He will also have to serve five years of supervised probation when released.
