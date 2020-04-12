Augusta County sheriff's deputies arrested a Staunton man in connection with an incident at the Pactiv plant in Grottoes on Sunday, according to a press release.
Jesse Lee Carroll, 37, is charged with felony abduction, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor domestic assault.
Sheriff Donald Smith said the investigation began at about 9:50 a.m. when deputies received a call warning of a possible active shooter incident that was going to take place at the plant, located at 149 Grand Caverns Drive.
In addition to deputies, the Grottoes Police Department and Virginia State Police responded to the scene and surrounded the building.
The victim, a plant employee, was located at the plant, while Carroll was arrested off-site. Deputies say he was never at the plant.
Smith said the incident stemmed from an ongoing domestic dispute that began Saturday night and culminated Sunday morning.
He said deputies continue to investigate the 911 call regarding the threat.
Carroll is being held without bond at the Middle River Regional Jail in Verona.
