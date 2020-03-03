For the second time in roughly a year, Harrisonburg police charged the same man, claiming he snapped photos of a woman changing in a Valley Mall fitting room.
Matthew Alan Barb, 27, of Keswick, is charged with misdemeanor unlawful filming of another.
On Friday, police say, Barb entered the H&M clothing store in the mall and took photos of a woman changing.
A report was filed and police recognized the man as Barb, formerly of New Market.
He was arrested Saturday and confessed, according to a magistrate’s report.
Barb appeared in Rockingham County General District Court on Monday. He’s due to return to court on March 16.
This is the second time Barb has been caught taking photographs of women changing at the Valley Mall.
On April 26, prosecutors say, city police responded to the new-defunct Hollister clothing store inside the mall, located at 1925 E. Market St.
Prosecutors say a woman was inside a dressing room when she looked up and saw someone reaching over the wall and taking photographs.
She exited the dressing room and told an employee. Prosecutors say the suspect, later identified as Barb, ran away when he was discovered.
Prosecutors say mall security cameras captured Barb as he fled.
On April 27, HPD posted still images of the suspect on Facebook. The photos were shared more than 1,200 times and a tip, based off the social media posting, led police to Barb.
Barb was later arrested.
Prosecutors say he confessed. According to the police report, he said he took the photos because “he thought she was cute.”
On July 3, a judge found Barb guilty and issued a 12-month suspended sentence.
Barb is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.