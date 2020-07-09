During his first court appearance in March, Joshua Ausberry told a Rockingham County General District Court judge that the rape allegations against him were “bogus.”
Turns out, the 31-year-old was likely telling the truth.
On May 26, prosecutors dismissed the charges of felony rape, felony abduction with the intent to defile and attempted malicious wounding in connection with an alleged incident at the Family Dollar on East Market Street on Feb. 25.
But, Ausberry wasn’t in the clear.
On July 1, police added a felony principle in the second degree to robbery in connection to a Feb. 20 robbery at the same dollar store.
During a hearing in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Thursday, details of the bizarre story were outlined to Judge T.J. Wilson. The story led Wilson to release Ausberry, who had been held without bail, on a $3,000 bond.
Ausberry’s attorney, Robert Wilson, told the judge the allegations in both the rape and robbery charges stem from a “personal vendetta” that Jose Manuel Johnson, and his wife, have against Ausberry.
Johnson, who was previously convicted in Harrisonburg in connection to a 2013 robbery, was arrested on May 15 for the robbery of the Family Dollar, where his wife worked at the time.
When interviewed, Robert Wilson said, he told investigators that Ausberry helped with the crime.
The attorney told the judge that there is no other evidence in the case other than the statement Johnson made to police.
Five days after the robbery, on Feb. 25, Wilson told the judge that Johnson’s wife told police that Ausberry entered the store, abducted her, took her to nearby woods and raped her.
Further investigation, he said, revealed the story was made up.
Other than Johnson’s statement, prosecutors say the only other evidence is a statement from Ausberry that puts him in Johnson’s car the night of the robbery.
Ausberry is scheduled to appear in general district court on July 28 for a preliminary hearing.
In 2010, Ausberry pleaded guilty to felony malicious wounding in Page County Circuit Court and received a five-year sentence with two years suspended.
