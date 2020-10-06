A Harrisonburg man charged in connection with a Wednesday night shooting in Clover Hill appeared in Rockingham County General District Court on Monday.
Aldine William Dove, 41, of Harrisonburg, is charged with felony aggravated malicious wounding, felony possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, felony shooting a firearm in an occupied dwelling and felony use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Dove requested and was assigned a court-appointed attorney.
Judge John Hart scheduled a preliminary hearing for Dec. 8.
The investigation began when emergency crews responded to the 8000 block of Union Springs Road at approximately 6:30 p.m.
Deputies say the investigation revealed that Dove shot his girlfriend, Ashly Daniels, 37, of Clover Hill.
After being shot, Daniels ran to a neighbor’s house and went inside.
Deputies say Dove then dropped the gun and ran outside.
They say Juanita Huntley, 61, of Clover Hill, hearing the commotion, grabbed a gun and went out to investigate. There, deputies say, she found Dove unarmed. Deputies say Huntley is Daniels’ mother.
Dove began to run away, deputies say, in the opposite direction of the neighbor’s house.
Deputies said Huntley then shot Dove in the back.
Daniels was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center with a single bullet wound to the upper right shoulder. She was treated and released.
Huntley was booked into the Rockingham County Jail and released on personal recognizance bond.
She is charged with felony malicious wounding. She’s due in court on Oct. 19.
Dove was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center and flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville with serious but non-life-threatening injuries from a single bullet wound to the upper back.
He was released from the hospital over the weekend and taken to the county jail, where he’s being held without bond.
Dove is also charged with violating the terms of his probation. He appeared in Rockingham County Circuit Court Monday morning.
In 2003, Dove was convicted in Rockingham County of felony assault on a police officer.
Judge T.J. Wilson scheduled a revocation hearing for Oct. 19.
