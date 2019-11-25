A Rockingham County judge denied bond Monday for a man charged in connection with an October shooting.
Jasaem Masoud, 19, of Harrisonburg, was arrested on Nov. 19 and charged with misdemeanor obstruction of justice, felony destruction of evidence, felony possession with intent to distribute and misdemeanor accessory after the fact.
The investigation began on Oct. 20 when Kolbe Niphol, 19, who was shot in the abdomen. He was dropped off at Sentara RMH Medical Center’s emergency room doors and was later taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Police determined the shooting took place near the Golden China restaurant at the intersection of East Market Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
Police say 20-year-old Jesus Martinez Ramos, 20, of Harrisonburg, was the shooter. He was arrested Nov. 18 charged with aggravated malicious wounding, display of a firearm in commission of a felony and robbery.
In addition to Ramos and Masoud, police charged Rami Saleh Shoresh, 19, of Harrisonburg. He was arrested on Nov. 19 and charged with misdemeanor obstruction of justice, felony destruction of evidence and misdemeanor accessory after the fact.
Police say the victim, Masoud and Shoresh have ties to the YNG gang, which is a Crips sect.
Court documents say it appears the shooting was drug-related. The car that dropped off Niphol at the hospital was recovered the day after the shooting.
Documents say the trunk had a heavy smell of marijuana.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Katie Vaughn told Wilson that Masoud drove to the Golden China to sell drugs. She said Niphol and Shoresh were passengers in the car.
During the deal, she said, Ramos robbed them of the drugs and shot Niphol, who was in the backseat.
Masoud then drove Niphol to the hospital. After dropping him off, Vaughn said, Masoud cleaned the backseat of his car, destroying DNA evidence in the case.
“Mr. Masoud is a danger to our community,” Vaughn said.
Masoud’s attorney, David Martin, told Wilson his client moved from Jordan to Harrisonburg six years ago, graduated from Harrisonburg High School last year and has no criminal record.
