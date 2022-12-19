WOODSTOCK — A man accused of shooting at law enforcement officers during a 19-hour standoff with authorities made his first court appearance on Friday.
Joshua Ryan Litten remains held without bond at the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail on three counts of attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer and one count each of possession of a firearm by convicted felon and reckless handling of a firearm.
Litten, 37, of Timberville, appeared in the Shenandoah County General District Court via video conference from the jail. The court has appointed the Office of the Public Defender to represent Litten. Shenandoah County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amanda McDonald Wiseley appeared for the prosecution.
Judge Amy B. Tisinger has not granted Litten a bond. Tisinger scheduled Litten’s next court appearance for Jan. 20 to check the progress on the case.
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office arrested Litten on the five charges on Dec. 7, shortly after he surrendered to law enforcement officers following a 19-hour standoff in the Perry Trailer Park off Main Street in Mount Jackson. Court documents state that Litten, while armed with a high-powered hunting rifle, barricaded himself in a closet inside a trailer home when law enforcement officers tried to arrest him on a warrant out of Rockingham County around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 6. An affidavit for a warrant to search for Litten notes that Virginia State Police cameras sent into the trailer verified that he had barricaded himself in the closet.
Law enforcement officers on the scene spent hours negotiating with Litten in an effort to persuade him to come out of the trailer. During the standoff, authorities report that Litten fired rounds from the rifle while inside the trailer around 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 7. Rounds went through the trailer, striking nearby trailers and nearly hitting two sheriff’s deputies and a New Market police officer, according to court documents. Law enforcement officers discharged chemical agents into the trailer to force Litten to come out but to no avail. Litten came out of the trailer around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 7.
Litten also remains in jail custody on a charge of failing to appear in Harrisonburg-Rockingham County General District Court on Oct. 28 for a felony drug offense. The court had issued a bench warrant for Litten’s arrest for failing to appear. The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office arrested Litten on the arrest warrant. Litten is scheduled to appear in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County General District Court on Jan. 27.
