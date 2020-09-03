A Rockingham County judge issued an arrest warrant Thursday for a former Harrisonburg man convicted in connection with a 2018 home-invasion robbery.
Trasean J. Rogers, 20, of Orange, pleaded guilty in Rockingham County Circuit Court on April 5, 2019, to felony breaking and entering and felony grand larceny. As part of a plea deal, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison with all but 18 months suspended.
Rogers was released from prison on Aug. 22, 2019.
A probation officer filed a major violation report on Aug 23.
According to the report, Rogers was charged on May 6 with misdemeanor assault and battery of a family member and misdemeanor destruction of property. A protective order was also issued.
On Aug. 3, prosecutors upgraded the assault charge to attempted malicious wounding.
On Aug. 13, A Greene County judge held Rogers in contempt after he made a sexual suggestion to him.
On Aug. 17, the report states, Rogers was involved in a fight at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange.
He’s being held without bond. It’s unclear when he will appear in Rockingham County court, where he could have up to 18 ½ years revoked on his underlying sentence.
In the local case, prosecutors say the investigation into the home-invasion robbery began at about 2:25 p.m. on April 30, 2018, when Harrisonburg police responded to a home in the 500 block of West Gay Street.
A woman told police that a man with a gun forced his way into her home, took some items and fled with her vehicle.
Police searched the area and put out a notice for other law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for the vehicle. The notice included a description of the suspect.
About 90 minutes later, the Albemarle County Police Department called Harrisonburg police and said its officers had arrested Rogers following a pursuit. The chase also involved members of the Charlottesville Police Department and Virginia State Police.
Albemarle County police charged Rogers with felony eluding.
On Aug. 15, 2018, a judge convicted him of the charge, and on Oct. 16, 2018, issued a three-year suspended sentence.
