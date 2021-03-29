A Broadway man accused of causing an August 2019 crash that killed a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office employee entered an Alford plea in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Monday.
Joshua Morgan, 27, who was scheduled for a bench trial Monday, entered the plea to felony involuntary manslaughter. With an Alford plea, a defendant doesn't admit guilt but concedes there would be enough evidence at trial for a conviction.
Judge Bruce Albertson scheduled sentencing for June 4. Morgan faces up to 10 years.
The investigation into Morgan began when emergency crews responded to a traffic crash on Brocks Gap Road, near the intersection of Turley Creek Lane just west of Broadway, at about 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 5, 2019.
Morgan was driving a Kia Stinger westbound when he crossed a solid yellow line in an attempt to pass a Dodge Challenger and tractor-trailer in front of him, according to Virginia State Police.
As he crossed into the eastbound lane, police say, his car struck a Hyundai Elantra driven by Raven Morgan, 30, of Broadway, who was returning from volunteering at the Bergton Fair.
The Elantra then struck the Challenger. The driver of the Challenger was not injured.
Raven Morgan, who was wearing her seat belt, died at the scene.
Joshua Morgan, who was also wearing his seat belt, was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say. The Morgans were not related.
Raven Morgan served for six years as a public communication assistant at the sheriff’s office on South Liberty Street in Harrisonburg.
Police say Joshua Morgan initially blamed the crash on a malfunction with his vehicle. However, police say, the vehicle was working properly at the time.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst told Albertson that Joshua Morgan claimed the car’s lane-keeping assist feature and smart cruise control malfunctioned, causing him to shift into oncoming traffic. She said experts reviewed his car’s event data recorder.
“Car data would show that Mr. Morgan did not tell the truth,” she said.
She also said data showed that one second before the crash, Joshua Morgan’s vehicle was traveling at 77 mph.
“He floored it,” Garst said. “He put it to the floor, judge.”
Before Albertson found Joshua Morgan guilty, he let him make a statement.
“I know there's nothing I can do, but I’m so sorry to Raven and her family," he said as he sobbed.
He remains free on bond from the Rockingham County Jail.
