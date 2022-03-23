A Florida man has been found guilty of 19 sexual assault felonies from the 1980s, the Harrisonburg Police Department announced Wednesday.
After a two-day trial in Rockingham County Circuit Court, jurors found Alvaro Antonio Fernandez, 75, guilty on 16 counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13 and three counts of sodomy of a child under the age of 13.
Fernandez is being held at the Rockingham County Jail. A sentencing date for Fernandez is scheduled for July 14, according to online court records.
Police said in February 2019, a victim contacted HPD to report that Fernandez had sexually assaulted him in Harrisonburg from 1982 to 1986. A detective from HPD's crimes against children unit, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, launched an investigation.
During the investigation, detectives said Fernandez adopted multiple children from Uruguay and brought several with him to the United States. Police interviews with victims, both local and abroad, found that Fernandez physically and sexually abused and exploited children under his control.
In June 2019, detectives traveled to Florida where they interviewed and arrested Fernandez, police said. He was extradited to Virginia.
Virginia law does not have a statute of limitations for felony prosecutions. HPD said victims should report crimes to police and to seek counseling and advocacy services, and that local victims can contact the Collins Center and Child Advocacy Center at 540-434-2272.
"I hope that this verdict is inspiring for victims to see that justice can happen even after so much time and that it is never too late to come forward," Senior Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Alycia Eldridge said after the verdict.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.