A Harrisonburg man guilty of driving under the influence when he crashed into another car, killing a 7-year-old boy, last year has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.
Tony Nolasco, 42, was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Friday, according to online court records. He pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated DUI manslaughter in March.
He had also been charged with one count of felony hit-and-run, which was dropped.
On Aug. 15, 2021, Nolasco was driving his vehicle in the 2000 block of Ramblewood Road, when he veered into another lane and hit another vehicle, police said.
Nolasco then fled the scene, police said, and crashed his vehicle nearby on Stone Spring Road. He was located by Harrisonburg police officers at a nearby residence and was taken into custody.
The boy was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Police said three other people in the car Nolasco hit were taken to Sentara RMH with non-life-threatening injuries.
Once released, Nolasco will be subject to five years of supervised probation.
