Virginia State Police released the identity of a man killed by police early Tuesday morning following a chase from Harrisonburg to Clover Hill.
Sgt. Brent Coffey said the man was John H. Ross II, 29, of Harrisonburg.
Ross was no stranger to police, with a criminal record in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County dating back to at least 2014. His felony convictions included assault on a police officer, drug possession and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.
Coffey identified Ross’ passenger in the box truck as Wendi K. Wolters, 31, of Harrisonburg.
Wolters, who has no previous criminal record locally, is charged with misdemeanor obstruction of justice.
She’s scheduled to appear in Rockingham County General District Court this afternoon.
The investigation into the pair began at about 10:30 p.m. Monday when the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received a call about a driver of a box truck brandishing a weapon on North Valley Pike. The caller also reported that the driver might have fired a shot.
As a result, dispatchers issued a “be on the lookout” for the vehicle.
At about 11 p.m., a Harrisonburg police officer spotted the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle didn’t stop and the officer pursued.
During the chase, the suspect rammed a state police vehicle and a suspect discarded a firearm.
Police recovered the firearm along Rawley Pike and Cooks Creek Road.
The chase ended at 11:18 p.m. when the suspect pulled into a yard in the 7700 block of Rawley Pike, near the intersection of Clover Hill Road, and got stuck.
For about an hour, police tried to negotiate with the suspect to surrender. Police say he refused and then pulled out a rifle and aimed at police.
Officers with the state police, Harrisonburg Police Department and Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office opened fire and killed the man.
Police say his body has been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst, as normal protocol, plans to review the case to determine whether the shooting was justified.
