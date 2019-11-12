Police armed with rifles rushed to Shenandoah Valley Organic in downtown Harrisonburg after a reported shooting at the poultry plant Tuesday.
After a few tense moments, it was determined that a 50-year-old man had a gunshot wound to the stomach, but investigators said the shooting actually happened in the county.
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the circumstances surrounding the shooting remained under investigation.
The man’s name hasn’t been released.
The Harrisonburg Rescue Squad took the man by ambulance to Sentara RMH Medical Center, where he was flown by AirCare 5 to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Police say he was conscious and breathing at the scene.
The investigation began when police responded to the SVO plant at 779 Massanutten St. in Harrisonburg about 1:15 p.m. for the report of a gunshot wound.
Officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department said it was determined that the shooting took place in the county.
Hutcheson confirmed the shooting occurred in the 7000 block of Mudhole Lane near Briery Branch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.