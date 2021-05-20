Trey Mancini had three hits, including two homers, and five RBI in his first three at-bats for the Orioles, but visiting Tampa Bay came back and won 9-7 on Wednesday.
The Rays had three runs in the seventh and three runs in the eighth to help erase a 5-0 lead. Mancini had his fourth hit in the last of the ninth but the Orioles' rally fell short.
Former Valley Baseball League standout Mike Brosseau (Waynesboro, 2015) started at third for Tampa Bay and was 1-for-2 with a run scored and one RBI.
Baltimore lefty John Means, a former West Virginia University standout, started for the Orioles and gave up two homers before he was taken out in the seventh.
The Nationals' game at the Cubs ended after News-Record deadlines. Washington slugger Juan Soto hit a homer off the scoreboard in Wrigley Field off Jack Arrieta on Wednesday night.
No-Hit Mania
Yankees pitcher Corey Kluber took a no-hitter into the last of the ninth on Wednesday at the Texas Rangers.
Kluber was drafted out of Stetson in Florida by the Padres in 2007. Turner Ashby grad Brian Bocock was drafted by the Giants out of Stetson in 2006 and later played with San Francisco and Philadelphia.
Kluber, 35, is a native of Alabama and made his Major League debut in 2011 with Cleveland.
- DN-R Sports Desk
