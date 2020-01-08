A Harrisonburg man who admitted his role in connection with the December 2017 overdose death of the son of a former RUSH Drug Task Force commander will spend nearly a decade behind bars, a judge ruled Wednesday.
In September 2018, Richard Mansfield, 39, pleaded guilty to a federal charge of felony distributing a substance containing heroin or fentanyl in connection with the death of 21-year-old Matthew “Jason” Murphy of Harrisonburg.
Mansfield faced up to 30 years in prison, but as part of a plea deal, Judge Elizabeth Dillon was required to issue a punishment within the sentencing range of seven to 12 years.
During a hearing in U.S. District Court, Dillon opted for nine years. She told Mansfield he was fortunate to be alive.
She said the case serves as a warning to drug users.
“Every single time someone uses, they’re taking their lives into their own hands,” she said.
Court documents state that Mansfield gave a mixture of heroin and fentanyl to Murphy on Dec. 12, 2017.
Mansfield obtained the drugs from Iza Rosario Cruzado, 31. She pleaded guilty in September to felony distribution of heroin and fentanyl.
As part of the deal, Cruzado faces between 12 and 16 years when she’s sentenced by Judge Michael Urbanski on Feb. 3.
She was initially charged in January 2019, but a grand jury on June 18 issued a superseding indictment charging Cruzado with trying to intimidate a witness.
The indictment stated that she offered $25,000 to have “R.M.” — later identified as Mansfield in court testimony — injured or killed to prevent him from testifying against her. The charges state the crime took place in December 2018.
The witness tampering charges were dismissed as part of the plea deal.
In addition to Mansfield and Cruzado, Norberto Chevere, 44, of Harrisonburg, is charged in state court with distribution of fentanyl.
Police say that Chevere, who was taken into custody Oct. 25, provided a mixture of heroin and fentanyl to Cruzado. Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst has said Chevere’s girlfriend is Cruzado’s sister.
Chevere is awaiting trial in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Murphy battled drug addiction, according to his obituary in the Dec. 15, 2017, edition of the Daily News-Record. He had been convicted of several misdemeanors as an adult, including one conviction for distributing marijuana.
At the time of his death, Murphy faced two felony charges for drug possession and manufacturing drugs.
He was the son of Virginia State Police Special Agent Thomas Murphy III, who began his career with the state police as a trooper in 1988.
In 2001, the elder Murphy took charge of the RUSH Drug Task Force, a combined unit of Harrisonburg police officers, Rockingham County deputies and state police.
In 2011, he transferred to Fairfax. He retired from the state police in June.
During Wednesday’s hearing, the father said Jason Murphy was diagnosed with ADD and anxiety. He was prescribed prescription drugs that often came with side effects that plagued his son.
As he got older, he stopped taking the medication and self-medicated with softer drugs, including marijuana.
About four years ago, he told the judge, his son was injured at work. He was prescribed prescription opioids. When the pills ran out, he was addicted and looked for another fix.
He said his son battled mental illness and opioid addiction, “but he didn’t deserve a death sentence.”
During his testimony, he addressed Mansfield.
“For every action, there are consequences,” he said. “Today, we’re here to hold responsible. You say you were his best friend, but you fed his addiction.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeb Terrien told Dillon those consequences should be a maximum sentence under the plea agreement. He said a hefty sentence should send a message.
“Hopefully, this causes someone else out there to seek help,” he said.
Mansfield’s attorney, Tracy Evans, said his client had a similar background to Murphy.
After a medical procedure when he was 21, Mansfield was prescribed opioids to deal with the pain. When the prescription ran out, he too found himself addicted.
Evans also said Mansfield has been devastated by Murphy’s death.
“It took a year before Mr. Mansfield could talk to me about Mr. Murphy without openly weeping,” he told Dillon.
Before he was sentenced, Mansfield apologized to the Murphy family.
