Bridgewater College is a Division III program, but the women's basketball team there got a taste of the big time 15 years ago this month.
After winning two NCAA tournament games on the road in New York, the team took a bus back to campus.
But a few days later, Bridgewater traveled in style as they took a flight from the airport in Weyers Cave to New England to play at top-ranked Southern Maine in the 2006 NCAA Division III national basketball tournament. Air travel remains a rarity in Division III.
"If I remember it was a very small plane and Marsha Kinder got as sick as a dog. I remember that," recalled former coach Jean Willi, a Turner Ashby graduate who led the BC program from 1996-2017 and won 361 games.
But Kinder, another TA graduate, had 17 points in the next game even though the Eagles lost 68-55 as host Southern Maine advanced to the Elite Eight.
Bridgewater ended one of the best seasons in program history with a record of 24-7. Kinder averaged a team-high 17.7 points per contest, while Katy (Herr) Lovell (Staunton High) averaged 11.2 points and 6.2 rebounds and Shannon (Scales) Midgette averaged 10.6 points per contest.
"You work so hard for something, it is so fortunate when the ball falls in your court," 2007 BC graduate Lovell, a physical therapist who lives in Afton, said Friday of that memorable season.
Another member of the team was Jessica (Young) Dobbs, a 2003 graduate of Wilson Memorial who averaged 13.0 minutes per game off the bench as a junior after dealing with an injury early in the season. She is now a physical therapist and lives in Fishersville.
"We all still stay in touch; three of us went to PT school," said Dobbs, who was in physical therapy school at VCU with Midgette.
Each of the local colleges and universities have at least one team that captured the imagination of the fan base during a memorable season.
At Eastern Mennonite, that happened when the men's team advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division III tournament in 2009-10. The Royals were coached by Kirby Dean, who played basketball at Spotswood.
EMU ended the year 25-5 after a loss to host Guilford on March 13, 2010, in North Carolina. That EMU team was paced by Todd Phillips (Waynesboro High), D.J. Hinson, George Johnson and Eli Crawford (Staunton High), while Broadway graduates Jonathan Leaman and Luke Holloran were also on the squad.
"I think we were all kind of naive about how good we were about to be," Dean, now the director of Parks and Recreation for Rockingham County, noted this week. "The year before we won 15 games, which was a huge step in the right direction. I don't think anybody on the front end of that thing had any thought we were a top five team in the country. I don't think that was on the radar to be honest with you."
One of the assistant coaches for EMU that season was Spotswood graduate Carey Keyes, a former ODAC Player of the Year with the Royals and now the coach at East Rockingham.
Dean said one turning point came during the regular season was knocking off top-ranked Randolph-Macon in Park View by 23 points. "It was just insanity. The place was packed," Dean recalled this week. "The students rushed the court at the end."
The James Madison men posted first-round upsets three straight years from 1981-83. But the Dukes didn't post another win in the NCAA field until 2013, when JMU beat Long Island in a First Four contest before falling to Indiana. That is the last time the program has been in March Madness.
The JMU women made the NCAA Division I field for the first time in 1986, under Coach Shelia Moorman, and knocked off Providence and Virginia before losing to Western Kentucky. The 1991 squad upset Kentucky and top-seed Penn State before falling to Clemson in the Sweet Sixteen.
"It was just amazing," former JMU assistant Betsy Blose said of beating Penn State in 1991. "They had a great team."
The program wouldn't win another NCAA game until 2014, under Coach Kenny Brooks of Waynesboro. Blose, who grew up in Penn Laird, played for the Dukes and was an assistant under Moorman with that 1991 squad 30 years ago this week.
JMU won at Penn State over one of the top teams in the country.
"My dad jumped the railing and was celebrating with me at halfcourt" after the game, Blose recalled of her late father, Bill. "It was one the greatest memories of my professional career. I think my father had more fun than I did."
JMU wasn't even sure it would make the 1991 NCAA tournament after losing in the Colonial Athletic Association field.
"We thought maybe we were done," said Blose, a 1980 graduate of Montevideo High who is now an administrator in athletics at UNC Asheville. "We were on pins and needles as a staff. We ended up getting at an-large bid" and won at home over Kentucky.
The Bridgewater women ended up 11-0 at home in 2005-06. They lost in the ODAC tourney that season to Randolph-Macon.
The Eagles won a game in the NCAA tournament over Bates of Maine in a game played in Newburgh, New York as Kinder had 28 points.
"In overtime, we started to press them and they started to throw the ball all over the gym" for turnovers, Willi said.
"Shannon hit a 3 from the baseline and was almost out of bounds to beat Bates," Dobbs recalled of that 71-69 win in Newburgh. BC then beat Baruch 72-49 on March 4, 2006, as Kinder had 21 points to earn a trip to Southern Maine a few days later.
Hope of Michigan would beat Southern Maine for the national title in 2006.
An assistant coach on that Bates team was Carla Flaherty, now the head coach at Roanoke of the ODAC. "We go way back," Willi said of Flaherty, whose team lost Thursday in the ODAC title game to host Lynchburg.
Bridgewater also hosted an early round of the NCAA tournament in 1998 that included Washington, a school from Missouri that would win the first of four straight NCAA titles.
"That was crazy-packed," Willi said.
