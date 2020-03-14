As young boys, Grant and Bryce Golden would make the hour-drive down I-81 with their mother from Winchester to visit relatives in Harrisonburg.
Their mother, the former Ellen DePoy, grew up in Harrisonburg and has a personal connection to basketball royalty — the sport her sons have excelled at the college level at Richmond and Butler, respectively.
Ellen DePoy-Golden is a 1980 Harrisonburg High graduate and was friends in school with future basketball Hall of Famer Ralph Sampson, who graduated one year earlier. “Back then that was all we had to do,” she said of watching the Blue Streaks’ games.
While Sampson was able to star in the NCAA tournament at the University of Virginia, the Golden brothers will now miss out on a chance at March Madness this year after the NCAA decided to call off the popular event Thursday due to coronavirus concerns. Both brothers were with schools that were set to play in conference tournaments in New York this weekend: Richmond at the Atlantic 10 event in Brooklyn and Butler in the Big East tournament at the famed Madison Square Garden.
“It is extremely disappointing, a major disappointment,” their mother, who graduated from James Madison University, said Friday. “They have been through a lot in their lives. They understand the reasoning but people have to understand they have worked 19 and 21 years to make this a reality for them. Your heart is broken. We will get through it.”
Ellen DePoy-Golden took a train Friday morning from New York to Virginia with Bryce while Grant was slated to fly back to Richmond with his team.
The Spiders had no seniors on the roster while Butler had four. “Your heart just breaks for those guys,” said DePoy-Golden, whose late father Jack was an attorney in Harrisonburg.
The good news for the Golden brothers, both key starters this season, is each has college eligibility remaining.
Redshirt junior forward Grant Golden was the second-leading scorer at 13.4 points per game this season for Richmond (24-7), which had its best finish ever (second) in the Atlantic 10 Conference.
“It has been great. Honestly, the thing for us is experience and chemistry,” Golden said before the conference tournament was called off. “We have so many guys out on the floor who have played so many years. When you get in those close games we feel like there is nothing we have not come across over the years.”
It turns out the coronavirus is one thing Richmond — or any other team — had not come across.
The Spiders were set to play Friday evening in Brooklyn in the conference tournament before it was canceled. Butler was scheduled to play Providence on Thursday in New York.
DePoy-Golden, who attends many of her son’s games, was in New York before the tournaments were called off.
Despite a premature end of the season, the future is bright for the Golden brothers — who still have relatives in the area. Their uncle, JC, lives in Harrisonburg while an aunt, Kathie Brandt, is in Fishersville.
Grant Golden has benefitted from playing in the Princeton offense employed by long-time Richmond coach Chris Mooney, a four-year starter at Princeton.
“Obviously with us running the Princeton offense all five of us are going to have to touch the ball and pass. That is something I pride myself in,” Golden said. “Everyone has to be able to pass and dribble. It makes our offense go when guys are getting touches.”
Golden said he is on track to graduate this semester with a degree in communications.
He has one more year of eligibility left and said he plans to return to Richmond for his final season. If he so desired as a graduate transfer he could go to another school and be eligible to play right away next season. A 6-foot-10 post player with strong passing skills in the Princeton offense, Golden averaged 25.9 minutes and 6.9 rebounds per contest.
The Richmond standout said he is already entertaining a pro career. Several of Mooney’s former players have gone on to the pro level, with many playing in Europe.
“Yes, it is definitely something to think about. I fully intend to be back next year and play for Richmond,” he said. “Overall the academic experience has been great. It is a small school with small classes so you get a lot of attention.”
Bryce Golden, a 6-9 sophomore forward, started all 31 games this season for Butler (22-9) and averaged 21.5 minutes, 7.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest.
“He set the tone early,” Butler coach LaVall Jordan told reporters of Golden after a game in December.
The brothers grew up in Winchester and played prep basketball at St. James in Hagerstown, Maryland before heading to the college level.
Their father, Craig, who lives in Hagerstown, played basketball in college at Fairfield in Connecticut and there two grandfathers played college football. Jack DePoy, who died in 2014, played college ball in West Virginia at Davis & Elkins.
The coronavirus outbreak has also impacted the career of their mother, who has been the award-winning general manager of The Country Inn and Suites by Radisson near her home in Winchester for more than 10 years.
“We are getting hit hard with cancellations,” she said Friday afternoon. “I am going to have to make some tough decisions.” There have been a lot of those in the past few days — in sports and life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.