Dating back to medieval Europe, the festival of Mardi Gras known as a day of fun, color and sweets has always been a celebration of luxury. While the bayou commemorates Fat Tuesday with a massive carnival, Harrisonburg is also donning green, yellow and purple this week.
From 3 to 5 p.m. today, Friendly City Food Co-op has mask-masking in the cafe.
James Madison University X-Labs is hosting a workshop on Friday from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. to help partygoers laser-cut masks, beads and etched glasses. Attendance is free for students and faculty but requires advance registration via email or through Eventbrite.
On Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m., Harrisonburg-Rockingham Free Clinic is hosting a gala at Hotel Madison with various activities such as live and silent auctions, jazz performance and themed dinner. Whoever finds the baby in the special king cake gets a prize. Tickets begin at $125.
— Staff Reports
