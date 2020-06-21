The Miami Marlins are based a long way from the Shenandoah Valley.
But the Major League Baseball team made a strong impact in Virginia even though the MLB draft lasted just five rounds earlier this month.
First, the Marlins drafted right-handed pitcher Kyle Nicolas, 21, who played for Charlottesville in the Valley Baseball League in 2018 while in college. Nicolas just finished his junior year at Ball State, a Division I program in Indiana.
"That was pretty impressive to get Kyle Nicolas there," Marlins scouting director D.J. Svihlik told an Indiana paper.
Nicolas told the Muncie paper: "That's, kind of, just a dream becoming a reality."
Then last week the Marlins signed non-drafted free agent (NDFA) VCU infielder Brett Norwood, who is from Chantilly.
One of his former college teammates is Connor Gillispie (Miller School), a pitcher who was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles last year out of VCU in the ninth round.
"He has good speed, he can swing it," Gillispie told the News-Record on Sunday of Norwood. "As an infielder, he wanted me to know as a pitcher had had my back. That is the type of kid he is."
Norwood played third base for the Rams last year and then shortstop this season.
Norwood played at South Florida State College before transferring to VCU as a junior in 2019. Norwood was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Conference Second Team in 2019 as he played in 54 games with 54 starts. He tied for the team lead with six homers and had 62 hits.
This past season, he started 10 games and hit .265 with five steals before COVID-19 shut down the college season.
Gillispie was teammates last season in the minors with Shelton Perkins, a pitcher drafted out of James Madison in the 16th round by the Orioles in 2019.
For now, Gillispie has been working out a facility in Richmond with other pros such as John Hicks, who played at the University of Virginia and last year with the Detroit Tigers; Nic Roth, a Randolph-Macon product also drafted by the Orioles in 2019; and pitcher Connor Overton, who played in college at ODU and for Double-A Richmond last season in the Giants' farm system.
Gillispie, Perkins and Roth were all scouted by Rich Morales of the Orioles. He was also key in the drafting of Brenan Hanifee out of Turner Ashby in 2016 by the Orioles.
Jack Hartman, the other Valley League product drafted this month, was an infielder when he played for New Market in 2017. Hartman, from Appalachian State, went in the fourth round to the Pirates as a pitcher this month.
Jacinto Arredondo, another former New Market player from 2018, was signed by the Boston Red Sox as a NDFA. The Red Sox also signed pitcher Maceo Campbell, a right-hander from Longwood in Farmville.
The NDFAs signed by the Orioles in the past week are Ryan Watson (pitcher, Auburn); J.D. Mundy (first base, Radford); Brandon Young (pitcher, Louisiana-Lafayette); Thomas Girard (pitcher, Duke); TT Bowens (infielder, Central Connecticut State); Isaiah Kearns (pitcher/outfielder, Pittsburgh-Johnston); and Dylan Harris, an outfielder from North Carolina.
Watson and Mundy are both products of the Valley Baseball League.
The Washington Nationals, according to mlb.com, signed these NDFAs: infielder Gio Diaz of St. Mary's; first baseman/outfielder Jackson Coutts of Rhode Island from the Atlantic 10 Conference; and Raymond Torres, a catcher from San Jacinto Junior College in Texas.
The Minnesota Twins signed lefty Zarion Sharpe, a product of UNC Wilmington of the Colonial Athletic Association. JMU of the CAA did not have any players drafted. The Phillies signed two CAA products: pitchers Sam Jacobsak of Northeastern and Billy Sullivan of Delaware. The Phils also inked Noah Skirrow, from Liberty University in Lynchburg.
The San Diego Padres signed outfielder Michael Green of Clemson. His former college teammate, catcher and Virginia resident Adam Hackenberg, will play in the Rockingham County Baseball League this summer for Montezuma, according to manager Chris Rush.
Nicolas hopes to follow in some big footsteps.
Bryan Bullington, also a pitcher, was a first-round pick out of Ball State in 2002 by the Pirates. He broke into the majors three years later with Pittsburgh.
Zach Plesac, a 12th-round pick out of Ball State by Cleveland in 2016, made it to the majors last year with the Indians. Former Orioles outfielders Larry Bigbie and Merv Rettemund played at Ball State.
