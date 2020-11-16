Harrisonburg High graduate Amanda Sarver was on social media Friday when she heard the ground-breaking news: Kim Ng had been named the general manager of the Miami Marlins of Major League Baseball.
“From that moment on, texts were just flying with women I had worked with and counterparts across the league,” said Sarver, who worked in professional baseball for more than a decade. “I was ecstatic. It is about time.”
Born in Indianapolis and raised in New York, Ng is the first woman to be the general manager in any of the four North American pro sports leagues. She is also the first Asian-American to be a GM in the majors.
Ng, who turns 52 Tuesday, began working for the Chicago White Sox in 1991, was an assistant GM for the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers and worked in MLB offices in New York since 2011.
“My family texted me in just the joy of the hiring and what it meant for baseball,” Sarver, who worked several years for the Orioles, told the Daily News-Record. “She has 30 years of success in baseball and there have been [other] GMs hired who were [less than] 30 years old.”
Another woman with Valley ties who was excited about the news is Woodstock’s Brea Hinegardner, a former softball player at Bridgewater College and the current digital content manager for the Minnesota Twins.
She was in a Zoom meeting in the Twin Cities on Friday when she heard of the Ng hiring. "My husband texted me and said, 'Did you see who the Marlins hired?' I went straight to Twitter. When I went and looked and saw it was Kim I was so excited," said Hinegardner, who graduated from BC in 2014.
The Central High graduate has never met Ng but has seen her at postseason games involving the Twins.
"I was super excited. I think it is going to open up so many doors for women. Her hiring is so overdue since her resume is so impressive," Hinegardner said. "You see that it is being covered by non-sports news people. That wasn't the case for all of the other GMs who were hired this offseason."
Sarver was able to meet Ng about five years ago in Orlando at a baseball industry event.
“I have followed her career just like [assistant GM] Jean Afterman of the Yankees and other women in sports,” Sarver said.
Sarver graduated from HHS in 2004 and James Madison University four years later. She worked part-time as a marketing researcher for the Baltimore Orioles in 2009, with the Triple-A Buffalo Bison in 2009-2010 and then joined the Orioles full-time in 2011.
The Harrisonburg native was hired in public relations by the late Monica Pence Barlow, the former director of public relations for the Orioles who grew up in Port Republic and passed away in 2014 at the age of 36 due to stage IV lung cancer.
Sarver rose to manager of digital marketing before leaving the Orioles earlier this year. A former softball and volleyball captain and cheerleader at HHS, she is a free-lancer in digital media and copy editing in the Baltimore area.
Sarver was still with the Orioles when Ng was interviewed for the GM job with Baltimore – that eventually went to Alexandria native Mike Elias in 2018.
“I was really excited about the possibility that would happen and I am really glad it finally did,” Sarver said. “I am optimistic and I do think there is a long way to go. There have been 100 years of [Major League] baseball and this is the first time someone thought a woman is just as capable of evaluating talent in the lead role” as men.
“Girls growing up today know they can be a general manager in baseball,” said Sarver, adding that young boys will also see that women can make key decisions in the game. “My personal experience is that women in baseball are pioneers and they are breaking barriers.”
“It is improving. In my 10 plus years in baseball, I saw a great influx of women in baseball and I am hopeful that will continue. Hopefully, it will open the floodgates for all professional sports,” she added of the Ng hiring by Marlins CEO Derek Jeter – the former Yankees’ shortstop.
Sarver knows what it was like to be the only woman in the room.
“I would give presentations annually to our Major League players and minor league players about social media and I would be the only woman in that room,” she said. “And that would be 50 or 60 people. I also know what it is like not to be in the room when decisions are made and that can be very frustrating.”
She said a lot of times those at the top of the organizational chart with MLB teams are men and mostly White men.
“That speaks to why Kim’s hiring matters and why representation matters,” said Sarver, the daughter of former HHS football coach Tim Sarver. “Diversity is important. The players are diverse, the fans are diverse; the front offices should reflect that. Professional sports, with their visibility, have a responsibility to be leaders in diversity. Baseball has the reputation for being the old guard and slower to adapt.”
Ng played softball at the University of Chicago and Jessica Mendoza, a baseball announcer with ESPN, was a standout softball player at Stanford.
Does that matter?
“I think you can bring value from your experience as an athlete. I don’t think it’s necessary by any means,” Sarver said. “Some of the most respected people never played sports beyond high school.”
Logan White, a former scout for the Orioles, worked with Ng when both were in the front office of the Dodgers.
"She is very, very talented," White, now in the front office of the Padres, said Monday of Ng. "She is excellent listening to people. I was excited when Kim got this job. It is wonderful for all of the girls out there" working in baseball.
Even in a pandemic, this has been a ground-breaking year for women in baseball.
Melanie Newman, after doing radio play-by-play for the Single-A Salem Red Sox in 2019 in southwest Virginia, became the first woman to do Orioles’ radio this past season. Other teams have hired women to be coaches, including the Yankees and Giants.
Not to end on a downer, but most managers and general managers are eventually fired at the Major League level – it’s the nature of the beast in a bottom-line business.
Frank Robinson, the late, great former Orioles’ slugger, was the first Black manager with the Cleveland Indians in 1975. A little over two years later he was the first Black manager to be fired.
Bob Watson was the first Black GM to win a World Series title, with the Yankees in 1996. And since he worked for George Steinbrenner, Watson grew weary and eventually resigned. He passed away in May.
Who knows, one Ng may be fired if things don’t work out with the Marlins. And I am sure she will be able to handle that – just like she can handle being a general manager and molding an MLB roster.
“This challenge is one I don’t take likely,” Ng told reporters. “When I got into this business, it seemed unlikely a woman would lead a Major League team, but I am dogged in the pursuit of my goals.”
Sarver and Hinegardner can certainly relate to that.
