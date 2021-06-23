The leading hitter early on for the Harrisonburg Turks is Carlos Marte, an infielder who has played in college at Elon of the Colonial Athletic Association.
He is hitting .333 in his first 10 games for the Turks. The resident of New Jersey hit .167 this spring for Elon, of North Carolina. Conor Hartigan (JMU) of the Turks is batting .256 with two homers.
The league leader in hitting in games through Monday is outfielder Jackson Lancaster of New Market.
The University of Missouri product was batting .400 with three homers in his first nine games. New Market scored 12 runs in its first five at-bats Tuesday against Front Royal.
Austin Bulman (Rice) of Woodstock had four homers and 20 RBIs in his first 11 games. After starting the season 3-2, Woodstock has won eight of its next 10 games.
Virginia: McGarry
Virginia had a surprise starting pitcher of sorts on Tuesday in the College World Series: Griff McGarry, who entered the game with Mississippi State with an ERA of 6.06 this season.
The California resident entered the game with a record of 0-5 this year in 13 games, with 10 starts. He did not allow a hit or run in the first seven innings before allowing a two-run homer with one out in the eighth.
He got offensive support as Virginia scored one in the first and three more in the second to take a 4-0 lead. But Mississippi State took a lead of 5-4 in the eighth in a game that ended after News-Record print deadlines.
Bruins, Braves Win
The host Broadway Bruins had just one hit in the first four innings and trailed Grottoes 1-0 going into the last of the fifth on Tuesday in the Rockingham County Baseball League.
Dylan Nicely doubled in the fourth for Grottoes and pinch-runner Dylan Nicely scored on a single by Jacob Merica. Broadway tied the game with a run in the last of the seventh as pinch-runner Jared Rice scored and the Bruins scored two in the last of the eighth for a 3-1 victory.
Broadway starting pitcher Jonah Cochran went six innings and allowed just one run and three hits.
In the other RCBL game Tuesday, Dylan Horne walked and scored in the last of the third as Bridgewater took a 1-0 lead over Montezuma, but the Braves scored two in the eighth for a 2-1 victory.
Pablo Suarez of the Reds allowed just five hits and no runs in his first seven innings on the mound. Hunter Clever gave up just one unearned run in six innings of work for the Braves.
JMU Football
James Madison had three football players named to the 2021 Athlon Sports FCS Preseason All-America team: junior long snapper Kyle Davis, senior kicker Ethan Ratke and senior defensive lineman Mike Greene. The Dukes begin the season at home Sept. 4.
JMU Swim & Dive
JMU was one of 426 schools to gain College Swimming and Diving Coaches of America Scholar All-America honors for the spring semester, it was announced Tuesday.
JMU swim & dive had a combined Spring Term grade-point average of 3.41.
Nats, O's
The umpires checked Washington starter Max Scherzer for any foreign substances after he pitched the first inning Tuesday at Philadelphia. Clearly annoyed, Scherzer was exonerated. He was checked out again by the umpires later in the game, and wasn't happy about it. Later, Phillies' manager Joe Girardi was ejected and he exchanged words with the Washington bench as he left.
In his Major League debut on June 23, 1973, Midlothian (near Richmond) native Jesse Jefferson of the Orioles lost a shutout in the ninth but beat the Red Sox 2-1 in 10 innings. The Orioles lost 3-1 on Tuesday to Houston.
