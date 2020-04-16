A Maryland man who brought condoms, a bondage kit, zip-ties, a mask, alcohol and a knife to have sex with what he thought was a 13-year-old girl in Harrisonburg pleaded guilty in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Wednesday.
Petr Treskunov, 34, of Reisterstown, Md., pleaded guilty to two felony counts of using a computer to proposition a minor for sex and two felony possession of child pornography.
As part of a plea deal, Judge Bruce Albertson sentenced Treskunov to 65 years in prison with all but 20 years suspended.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Alycia Eldridge told Albertson that the investigation began on Oct. 19, 2017 when Virginia State Police Special Agent Chad Morris made contact with a user, “petr,’ on the chat application Meet24.
Morris is assigned to the Northern Virginia/Washington, D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task and based in Harrisonburg.
Eldridge said the user provided Morris with a cellphone number.
On Oct. 26, she said, the same user sent lewd photographs to Morris and instructed, what he thought was a 13-year-old girl, to perform sexual acts.
Eldridge said the conversations between the two continued and, on Nov. 17, Treskunov drove to Harrisonburg to meet the “girl.”
He was arrested once he arrived. Police seized his cell phone, which contained the conversation between him and the undercover officer.
Eldridge said he admitted to talking to the “girl.”
“When the defendant was interviewed, he stated that he was there to meet the minor with whom he had been communicating, but stated that he was there to ‘rescue’ her from meeting another adult,” she said.
Upon release, Treskunov will have to registers as a sex offender and serve 10 years of supervised probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.