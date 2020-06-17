When life gives you lemons, the old adage advises you make lemonade. Well, when a pandemic makes you wear masks, might as well make it fashion.
Months ago, face masks were an evasive item defined solely as personal protective equipment designated for health care and essential workers on the front lines and most at-risk of infection. Whether bedazzled, embellished or simple, face masks as the world knows them have evolved into a novel means of self-expression.
Creative Cause Solutions and BlueStone Fabrics in Bridgewater formerly worked together to produce printed wholesale textiles for commercial marketplaces, but when the COVID-19 outbreak shut down retailers, everyone was furloughed. One out-of-work sewer began using company equipment to produce masks for her daughter in health care. Soon enough, several staff members began dedicating their newfound free time to mass producing masks for donation in the community.
Since March, the two companies have begun working on a new project, Community Masks. For each mask purchased, funds are allocated to donate a mask. An estimated 15,000 masks have been donated to civic organizations and individuals in need during the pandemic, according to John Otsuki, a co-owner of the businesses.
“It has evolved into such an operation that it brought our employees back to work. We just kind of started having fun with picking the prints. That’s where I said I came up with that ‘COVID couture,’” said Greta Truxell, apparel product manager.
At first, mask designs were simple double-layered fabric with elastic loops for a snug, secure fit. In the current showroom, a figurine sports a matching pocket square with an elegant patterned face covering.
Otsuki said the best-selling pattern is the pleated mask. Women tend to prefer the rainbow, tie-dye and animal prints, while men tend to prefer monochrome, solid designs.
Shortly after Gov. Ralph Northam issued the statewide mask mandate in late May, OASIS Fine Art & Craft and The Free Clinic decided to partner on a mask design competition, the Water Street Make-A-Mask Contest. As an incentive for the community to submit fun mask designs before midnight on Saturday, winners can score several prizes from local retailers, including Kline’s Dairy Bar, Shirley’s Popcorn, Magpie & Friends and Blue Ridge Dog. Some submissions have been practical or enchanting, fit for a gallery wall, while others have been silly and taken shapes well beyond the simple 12-by-9-inch rectangle.
Elissa McDonald, development director of The Free Clinic, said encouraging people to wear masks is only half of the contest’s purpose. The primary cause? Spreading joy during a stressful situation.
“The original idea was to go out to the community, give people the opportunity to have some fun because we have to wear masks and are likely going to have to wear masks for a long time. … You’ve seen some beautiful masks online that are beautifully embroidered and special, but we wanted it to be fun. This is a serious issue, but we don’t want to take ourselves too seriously in the process,” McDonald said. “Art is a healer in so many ways.”
Barbara Camph of OASIS was already deep into mask-making, having produced and donated nearly a thousand for city drives and civic organizations with fellow OASIS members. As a staunch baseball fan herself, Camph submitted a Nationals-themed mask for the competition, but she said her purple mask gets the most attention when she goes about in public.
“The artistic community seems to be stepping up a notch and using them as fashion statements or ones that reflect their personality, but by and large, most of our customers are wearing run-of-the-mill things,” Camph said. “Every time I go out to a store, someone says, ‘Oh my gosh. Purple hair, purple mask, wow.’ It’s a statement.”
The Free Clinic also has free, reusable masks available.
Natasha McCurdy began the Facebook group SAW (Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro) Sews two months ago as a break-off from the Shenandoah Mutual Aid web page, designed to connect people with vital resources such as food or emotional support. Before the pandemic, McCurdy had a sewing machine tucked away for 12 years collecting dust, but since the pandemic, she has learned to sew and manufactured hundreds of masks.
At first, she said, people were eager to get their hands on whatever masks were available, regardless of style, cut or color.
“Originally, it was pretty much just anything. It didn’t matter the design or what type of elastic was used. It was whatever people could get their hands on,” she said.
But now, requests on the page are evolving and even children are having fun with creative mask concepts.
“One gentleman said he wanted one for his different ties for when he went back to work. Of course, kids have different shows and things they like. If we have the fabric for it, we’ll make them. Also, some children like to have some that match for their plushies, stuff animals, so I use the scraps to make mini ones,” McCurdy said.
McCurdy said buyers and makers often communicate what goes into each mask, and cotton reigns supreme as the material of choice. Otsuki said a big concern for homemade masks can be the breathability as some fabrics are not designed to be worn close to the mouth and nose for several hours.
“We did a lot of research and testing on materials that were breathable. People are buying fabric at fabric stories and not realizing those fabrics are not meant to be breathed through,” he said. “The way we print our masks, there’s no byproduct whatsoever.”
Despite being created for the southern Shenandoah Valley, people from across the state frequently post requests and offers on the SAW Sews Facebook page, and orders have even begun trickling in from out of state. Overall, McCurdy said she is thrilled that more people are opening up to wearing masks, as some of her more recent orders are from folks originally against the mask requirement, now buckling due to the allure of design.
“Some people that I’ve made masks for will come back and ask for some for relatives who were originally just completely against it. Because they saw a fabric or a pattern they liked and decided ‘I guess I’ll wear one. I would like that pattern,’” she said. “It’s an interesting way of getting people interested in wearing them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.