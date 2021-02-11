A Massachusetts man died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Rockingham County on Monday night, according to a Thursday press release from the Virginia State Police.
Sgt. Brent Coffey said emergency crews responded to mile maker 250 at about 10:34 p.m.
He said a 2002 Suzuki Vitara was traveling north when it ran off the right side of the road and hit an embankment. It then overturned and came to a stop in the left lane.
A 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe then struck the Suzuki, which caused the Suzuki to overturn again. Both vehicles landed in the median.
Coffey said the driver of the Suzuki, a 27-year-old woman from Chicopee, Mass., was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He said she was not wearing a seat belt.
A passenger in the Suzuki, Nickolas W. Mayo, 29, of Chicopee, was also taken to U.Va., where he later died. Mayo was wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the Chevrolet, a 63-year-old Woodstock man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seat belt.
Coffey said two passengers in the Chevrolet, a 19-year-old woman and a 9-year-old boy, suffered serious injuries and were also taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. The female passenger was not wearing a seat belt, but the boy was.
He said the crash remains under investigation.
