Each season, Massanutten Resort hosts a festival to raise funds for a regional nonprofit. The coming of spring and end of snowy slopes season normally ushers in the annual Snow Moon Fest.
This year, the mountaintop will be bare of its usual spectacular illuminations and entertainment due to the ongoing pandemic, but the philanthropy opportunities live on. So, get ready to take a splash or hit the road because Arctic Plunge and 4K on the Fairway are still on.
Massanutten Resort is moving forward with the charitable aspects of the annual event this weekend to benefit Therapeutic Adventures, a Charlottesville-based nonprofit that offers accessible recreation opportunities to people with physical and chronic disabilities and illnesses across the state.
Today, brave swimmers will venture into the Woodstone Recreation Center Outdoor Pool for the Article Plunge. Younger swimmers are also joining in the chilly fun with The Arctic Splash, which requires splashing and dashing through up to 2 1/2 feet of water to tag the wall and declare victory.
In the past, 4K on the Fairway benefited Elkton Area United Services. This year, the resort opted to make the run/walk benefit Therapeutic Adventures alongside the Arctic Plunge.
On Saturday, 4K on the Fairway is set to take place on the Mountain Greens Gold Course with a virtual option available. The first wave crosses the mountaintop starting line at 9:30 a.m.
“We are fortunate to be able to continue holding these two events with Therapeutic Adventures this year in providing the local area and our guests something fun to participate in while giving back,” said Kenny Hess, director of sports and risk management.
Each participant in the philanthropic fun will receive a raffle ticket, and additional tickets are available by donation. Prizes include passes to ski, golf and WaterPark amenities, as well as apparel vouchers and resort gift cards. Drawings will be held as participants cross the finish line.
Registration is open for the 4K online at https://www.raceentry.com/plunge-4-adventures/race-information.
