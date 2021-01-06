Massanutten New Year’s Cheers is a giveaway hosted by Massanutten Resort to extend the kindness of the wintry season to neighbors in need.
Residents are encouraged to nominate people in need or who have dedicated themselves to bettering the community. The contest began on Dec. 21 and the deadline for submissions was extended to Friday.
Nomination categories are community angel, person/family in need and community hero. Submissions must outline the nominee’s story in 250 words or less and include how they would benefit from the prize of a $500 Massanutten Resort Everything Gift Card.
The nominee must reside in the counties of Rockingham, Augusta, Shenandoah, Greene, Page, Albemarle, Culpeper, Madison, Orange, Pendleton, W.Va., or Hardy, W.Va.
Winners will be announced on Jan. 22 and asked to submit a video about their thoughts on being selected winner.
Additional information is available at massresort.com/newyearscheers.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.