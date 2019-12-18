MAT MASTERS

TOP HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING RECORDS IN THE CITY/COUNTY

Name;School;Grade;Record

106

Gracin Lam;Spotswood;11;10-2

Bryce Farley;Turner Ashby;10;4-5

Thomas Komlev;Harrisonburg;9;4-5

113

Josh Hartman;Spotswood;10;11-2

Jeremy Smith;Turner Ashby;9;2-4

120

Payton Jackson;Turner Ashby;12;9-2

Alston Council;Spotswood;10;2-4

126

Taha Rafeeq;Spotswood;12;7-1

Trenton Hill;Turner Ashby;10;5-2

Garrett Moyers;Broadway;11;3-2

132

Patrick Sullivan;Turner Ashby;11;8-1

Ty Khochareun;Spotswood;10;3-6

138

Roman Chornoblavskyi;Harrisonburg;9;3-1

145

Cortland Andrews;Turner Ashby;9;7-3

Michael Roadcap;Spotswood;10;8-4

Aiden Wimer;Broadway;9;5-3

152

Edward Dronov;Turner Ashby;12;1-1

160

Mohammed Badawa;Broadway;12;3-2

Xander Collazo;Harrisonburg;11;4-4

Hunter Mowbray;Spotswood;10;2-4

Evan Lambert;Turner Ashby;11;1-6

170

Zach Hartman;Spotswood;12;11-1

Jesse Earhart;Broadway;12;4-1

Brady Fincham;East Rockingham;11;3-2

Andrew Stine;Turner Ashby;11;4-5

Tyler Huffman;Turner Ashby;10;2-5

182

Blake Metcalf;Harrisonburg;11;5-3

Jeremiah Van Huss;Spotswood;12;6-6

Joe Carrickhoff;East Rockingham;12;0-2

195

Derek Liddle;East Rockingham;12;3-1

Reid Garrison;Broadway;11;6-3

Jared Eye;Turner Ashby;12;3-4

220

Anttwone Washington;Harrisonburg;11;6-2

Kevin Knight;Turner Ashby;9;3-2

George Leal-Torres;Turner Ashby;12;1-6

285

Yee M. Ung;Broadway;11;4-3

Blake Keppel;Turner Ashby;9;2-4

