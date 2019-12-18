MAT MASTERS
TOP HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING RECORDS IN THE CITY/COUNTY
Name;School;Grade;Record
106
Gracin Lam;Spotswood;11;10-2
Bryce Farley;Turner Ashby;10;4-5
Thomas Komlev;Harrisonburg;9;4-5
113
Josh Hartman;Spotswood;10;11-2
Jeremy Smith;Turner Ashby;9;2-4
120
Payton Jackson;Turner Ashby;12;9-2
Alston Council;Spotswood;10;2-4
126
Taha Rafeeq;Spotswood;12;7-1
Trenton Hill;Turner Ashby;10;5-2
Garrett Moyers;Broadway;11;3-2
132
Patrick Sullivan;Turner Ashby;11;8-1
Ty Khochareun;Spotswood;10;3-6
138
Roman Chornoblavskyi;Harrisonburg;9;3-1
145
Cortland Andrews;Turner Ashby;9;7-3
Michael Roadcap;Spotswood;10;8-4
Aiden Wimer;Broadway;9;5-3
152
Edward Dronov;Turner Ashby;12;1-1
160
Mohammed Badawa;Broadway;12;3-2
Xander Collazo;Harrisonburg;11;4-4
Hunter Mowbray;Spotswood;10;2-4
Evan Lambert;Turner Ashby;11;1-6
170
Zach Hartman;Spotswood;12;11-1
Jesse Earhart;Broadway;12;4-1
Brady Fincham;East Rockingham;11;3-2
Andrew Stine;Turner Ashby;11;4-5
Tyler Huffman;Turner Ashby;10;2-5
182
Blake Metcalf;Harrisonburg;11;5-3
Jeremiah Van Huss;Spotswood;12;6-6
Joe Carrickhoff;East Rockingham;12;0-2
195
Derek Liddle;East Rockingham;12;3-1
Reid Garrison;Broadway;11;6-3
Jared Eye;Turner Ashby;12;3-4
220
Anttwone Washington;Harrisonburg;11;6-2
Kevin Knight;Turner Ashby;9;3-2
George Leal-Torres;Turner Ashby;12;1-6
285
Yee M. Ung;Broadway;11;4-3
Blake Keppel;Turner Ashby;9;2-4
