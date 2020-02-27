John Beilein is not the only basketball coach with ties to upstate New York and Virginia who has worked at every college level.
The same can be said of Sarah Mathews, 33, winding down a successful third season as the women’s coach at Bridgewater College of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. She grew up in Utica, New York – about 200 miles east of Beilein’s hometown near Buffalo.
Beilein, 67, coached hoops at the community college, Division III and II levels before he was the head coach at the University of Richmond from 1997-2002. He stepped down last week during his first season as the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA.
“I knew a bunch of his relatives,” said Bryan Mathews, the husband of Sarah. All three have upstate New York roots.
Meanwhile, the energetic Sarah Mathews, the only child of a hoop coach, is not keen on climbing the coaching ladder like Beilein – even though she already experienced Division I as the director of basketball operations at Elon in North Carolina.
“I have no desire to move up,” she told me Wednesday, before heading to Salem with her team for the ODAC tournament. “I think Division III is the best situation for me. You can really have a life.”
That life revolves around basketball.
Her father, Phil Gaffney, is in his first season as the coach at Gulf Coast State College in Florida. He coached the previous seven seasons at Georgia Highlands, where he was also the athletic director.
“We never run out of things to talk about,” Bryan Mathews, the boys hoop coach at Turner Ashby, said with a laugh.
Sarah Mathews began playing basketball in elementary school in New York and had her father for a coach at times.
Her husband is a 2010 graduate of Elmira College and was an assistant coach there.
“It is funny. At home, we try not to watch too much basketball. We like to go on hikes,” the Bridgewater coach said.
The Eagles hiked up the ODAC ladder this winter. Mathews led Bridgewater to a third-place finish this season after the Eagles (14-11, 13-5) were pegged for 10{sup}th{/sup} out of 13 schools. BC plays at 8 p.m. tonight at the Salem Civic Center against hometown No. 6 seed Roanoke (17-8, 12-6) in the quarterfinals.
BC is aiming for its first semifinal and final berth since losing in the title game in 2009.
A former assistant at Division II Eckerd in Florida, Mathews was an All-American in 2006 at the junior college level at Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica.
Her only connection to the Shenandoah Valley was driving by on I-81 on her trips from North Carolina to her home in New York. But she was hired by BC athletic director Curt Kendall, who had coached baseball at the school.
“I felt really comfortable when I met coach Kendall,” she said.
“As a recruiter, she has been a coach at all collegiate levels and has established many recruiting contacts throughout the East Coast,” Kendall said when she was hired.
Mathews is just the third women’s basketball coach in the past six decades at BC, following in the large footsteps of Laura Mapp and Jean Willi.
The program won its 1,000th game earlier this season, and Mathews has benefited from the presence of TA grad Willi, the head coach for 21 years. Mapp has also spoken to the current team.
Mathews also picked the brain of James Madison women’s coach Sean O’Regan when she first got to Harrisonburg. She has her own CAA ties as Karen Barefoot, her boss at Elon, is now the coach at UNC-Wilmington.
The Eagles began this season 0-6, losing four games to top squads. But the team rebounded and has been aided by Mary Ruth Shifflett, another product of the Spotswood High pipeline.
As a freshman, she leads the team in minutes at 29.1 per game and is grabbing 5.7 boards per contest as a 5-foot-6 guard. In addition junior teammate Ahlia Moone was named All-ODAC first-team and Madison Baum, also a junior, was tabbed Wednesday as Co-Defensive Player of the Year.
“Player development was a big key with our coaching staff. I just knew it was going to take time,” Mathews said.
And now perhaps the time has come for the Eagles, aiming for a shot at the ODAC title game on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Salem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.