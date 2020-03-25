BRIDGEWATER — Bryan Mathews has resigned as the Turner Ashby boys basketball coach after just one year, the school announced Wednesday.
Mathews led the Knights to an 8-16 record this past season in his first year as the head coach. He is the second coach to leave TA after one year on the job after Marquis Woodyard resigned last June after a 4-17 campaign to accept a position working at the United States Basketball Academy in China.
"I'm very proud of the guys last season," Mathews said. "I really enjoyed coaching them. They are great people. TA was very good to me."
Mathews, who also served as an assistant under Woodyard and has previous stints at the Division III level for eight years, is accepting a coaching job at the collegiate level, per the school's release.
Bridgewater College coach Steve Enright later told the Daily News-Record that Mathews was joining his staff as an assistant. The Eagles went 9-17 and 5-11 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference this past season in their first season under Enright. Mathews joins former R.E. Lee coach Jarrett Hatcher on the BC staff.
"We wish Bryan the best of luck with his future coaching plans," Turner Ashby athletic director Will Crockett said. "The process of finding a new head coach will begin immediately."
Mathews played college basketball at Elmira College in New York in 2006-2010 before beginning his coaching journey. He currently teaches in the business department at Bridgewater College as an adjunct professor.
His wife, Sarah Mathews, just finished her third season coaching the BC women's team. She guided the Eagles to a 14-12 record and a 13-5 campaign in ODAC play.
"Coaching college basketball has been my career for the past decade," Mathews said. "Any opportunity to build on that is special from my perspective."
After doubling their win total from the previous season, there was reason for optimism around the Knights program entering next year. TA finished the season as one of the hottest teams in the area before falling to Broadway in the Valley District semifinals.
"Playing for Coach Mathews was very exciting and no day or practice was the same," Knights senior Grant Swinehart said. "He brought excitement and enthusiasm that helped spark energy throughout the rest of the team. He knew how to push and motivate each and every player to try and reach their full potential. He was close to everyone, cracking jokes every once in a while, but also keeping us in line and making sure we worked hard day in and day out."
With players currently at home due to COVID-19, Mathews said he did announce his decision to those within the program but couldn't meet in person.
"Nobody wants to make a choice between two good things, but life requires it sometimes," Mathews said.
