When Maddie McCay was 6 years old, her love for swimming began.
After her mom signed her up to swim for a year-round competitive team called the Virginia Gators, the Harrisonburg sophomore said she quickly fell in love with the sport.
“She genuinely has an exuberance when she is swimming,” Blue Streaks coach Richard Morrell said. “She works extremely hard and is smiling when she finishes. Her joy can be infectious.”
That passion was shown through the many successes this season for McCay, who is the 2019-20 Daily News-Record Girls Swimmer of the Year.
“She has a joy about swimming,” Morrell said. “She strives to do her best and accepts the results without disappointment. She just loves to compete. She is also an extremely supportive teammate.”
This past season, McCay received plenty of support from her teammates as well as she had one of the best individual seasons in Harrisonburg history.
“In the recent years, it’s actually been really hard to improve,” McCay said. “Since I am nearing my end of club swimming as a minor, competition and dropping time has been getting harder and harder. The best feeling ever is looking up at the scoreboard after a race and seeing you’ve dropped time when you haven’t in months or even years.”
McCay saw plenty of improvement this season as she got stronger. Morrell praised his standout swimmer for her ability to bounce back from frustrating performances with even better ones the next time out.
“One area where she excels in is bouncing back from a disappointing swim,” Morrell said. “This past season she was disqualified in a few events she won because of an infraction on her turns. She focused on understanding what she had done wrong, but then immediately put the result behind her and re-focused on the next event. She often posted a personal best time in the next event. I teasingly called these her angry swims because she would win the event by a wide margin.”
McCay holds all but one individual event school record for the Blue Streaks — that’s nine total — and she anchored in every relay she competed in. Morrell said if it’s tough, but he would pick the butterfly and freestyle as her two best strokes.
“She is an extremely hard worker,” Morrell said. “She strives to lead the pack in completing drills and pushes others to up the pace of different drills. She swims year round and never tires of it. We already started to strategize about what she should try to focus on next season, so she can be in events where she will be most competitive when she enters the state meet.”
McCay said she swims six days per week with two or three sessions each day. She said the 100 fly is her favorite event because it’s “short and sweet,” but she is willing to do whatever for her team to be successful.
“I think the state meets definitely show the work I’ve put into this sport,” McCay said. “The most exciting part of going to the state meet, especially for a [Class 5] school, is to see all of the amazingly fast swimmers. It’s especially cool when they break state records.”
McCay could be breaking records of her own at the state level before her career is up. And while she enjoys the success she’s had in her first two years at Harrisonburg, it’s her love for the sport that keeps pushing her each season.
“Although she enjoys her success in the water, it isn’t what drives her,” Morrell said. “What drives her is she thrives when she is moving through water. Maybe there is something mystical about it, but whatever it is, it lights her up and animates her. She was born for the water.”
