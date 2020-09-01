Cave Hill is a sixth-generation, 359-acre farm at the base of Massanutten Mountain that has sheltered hundreds of cattle, poultry and croplands under the ownership of a local family dating back to 1759. Over the centuries, the farm has undergone major changes.
Where cattle once was stored before being sent to the dairy milking parlor now resides Cave Hill Farm Brewery. Using homegrown barley, hops and water from the family well, Cave Hill Farm Brewery prides itself in maintaining traditional means for bold, new flavors.
The Virginia Craft Brewers Guild is the regional gatekeeper of beer-making artistry and set the benchmark and standards each year for an exceptional brew. Last week, 267 beers from across the state competed for awards in 21 categories at the ninth annual Virginia Craft Beer Cup.
Cave Hill Farms Brewery in McGaheysville took home first place in the pale lager category for its Loafing Shed Lager.
The win marks an inaugural milestone for the Rockingham County brewery, which opened last September.
Cave Hill Farms Brewery is located at 1001 Jacob Burner Drive in building 11 and opens at 4 p.m.
— Staff Report
