ELKTON — If you ask around the halls of East Rockingham High School and inside the boys basketball program, you’ll hear that Tyce McNair has been “in his bag” this season
For those not hip with the younger generation’s most recent slang, it simply means that the 6-foot-1 senior point guard has been in a zone or on top of his game this year.
“His confidence is at a whole different level than it was a year ago,” sophomore forward Tyler Nickel said of McNair. “He hasn’t been this sharp mentally ever. This is like a whole new animal in him. It’s awesome to see. Everything that he’s changed in his habits from a year ago is starting to pay off and now everyone else is starting to see it.”
It doesn’t matter how you phrase it, McNair has certainly elevated his game this season in several different ways.
As a senior, the savvy leader for the Eagles has become one of the smoothest players in the city/county with his ability to get to the rim at seemingly any moment in a game.
McNair relied early on his ability to get to the rim at ease, which has always been a strength of his dating back to last year, but struggled from three-point range.
Then, in a 79-76 loss to defending Virginia High School League Class 3 state champion Northside at the Rock The Ribbon Roundball Shootout, something changed for McNair.
“At the Northside game, it was like he flipped a switch against a big-time opponent,” East Rockingham coach Carey Keyes said. “He was unguardable against them. They were struggling to stay in front of him. He was struggling shooting the ball from outside and he started making 3s in that game. From that point forward, he’s just been a different player. He’s been in attack mode. I’ve talked to him all year about just letting it go, it’s your last time. He’s just been so good in transition, pushing the ball and making good reads. He’s finding our shooters, getting Tyler in rhythm. He’s been great.”
It’s common for city/county defenders to have trouble staying in front of McNair.
But after putting up a big performance against an elite opponent, the senior guard said his confidence immediately took a boost. Despite the loss, it was a major turning point for both McNair and the team.
“It’s just been confidence, really,” McNair said. “At the beginning of the season, I was playing my game but my three-point shot was kind of broken. I’m not going to lie. It was not very good. I’ve fixed that now though and as the season comes to an end here, I just don’t want to lose. I’m trying to make sure my game stays at its best for my team.”
If McNair wasn’t playing on the same roster as Nickel, a bona fide Division I prospect that holds offers from Virginia Tech, Virginia Commonwealth University and James Madison, he’d be the Eagles best player and is still one of the top in the city/county.
“That’s a deadly 1-2 punch,” Keyes said. “It gives the other guys confidence, too, because they’re getting shots in rhythm because guys are helping off of [Nickel and McNair]. To have one player that is tough to guard is great. Having two is a luxury.”
McNair is averaging 18.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.3 steals per game. He is shooting 54 percent from the field and holds the program’s all-time assist record.
“I’ve always kind of been able to do this, but I’ve had other people that could do it, too,” McNair said. “I have people that can do it this year. But I really think that if we want to get where we want to be — which is at VCU — in order for us to get there, I have to play the best I can on offense, defense, everything. I take a lot of pride in that.”
Nickel said McNair’s success this season may surprise some folks, but not him.
“I’ve seen a lot of the offseason work that he does, a lot of the travel play he does,” Nickel said about the key to McNair’s success this season. “He’s just tried in the past year to up his game in every single way and I think he’s been successful in that.”
One of the keys, according to McNair, has been his work with Playmaker Minicamp trainer Chad Moellenberg. He said the work with Moellenberg improved all of the areas that separate elite players from good ones.
“Chad does a great job,” he said. “He not only teaches me footwork, but he also teaches me how many steps I need to get into a move and stuff. It really helps in a game because last year, I took a lot of false steps and things I didn’t need. This year, I’m way more explosive with it. I really want to thank him for that because he’s done a great job.”
McNair plays travel ball throughout the offseason, too, but also was the quarterback for the Eagles football team in the fall. It doesn’t matter who you talk to around East Rockingham, the senior is highly regarded as a well-liked, respectable person.
“He’s just a great kid, a great leader,” Keyes said. “Having a son on the team who is a sophomore, he’s been great to him. I think [my son] Cooper has learned a lot from him. I think all of our young guys have. He’s a great student, great in the community. He’s what you want your point guard in your program to be. That’s Tyce McNair for you.”
Cooper Keyes, who is in his first season at the varsity level as a sophomore after thriving on the JV team a year ago, said he’s learned a lot from McNair this season.
“I’m not going to ever play with someone that is his caliber in high school,” he said. “It’s great to be able to play with him, learn from him. He’s really taken it to a different level.”
Nickel, who is averaging 25.3 points and 7.9 rebounds per game and is considered one of the best players in the class of 2022 in the state of Virginia, said McNair has made his job much easier with the ability to attract defenders and serve as a threat offensively.
“Teams have tried schemes and Tyce just has a wide open lane. They’re so focused on me and that offensive set,” Nickel said. “There is no one in the area that can guard him one-on-one. If your plan is to send one guy at him with no help, he’s going to go crazy.”
McNair certainly has went wild during the Eagles’ 10-game winning streak to close the season and a perfect run in Bull Run District play. Perhaps that’s why all the kids keep telling folks around Elkton that the senior point guard has been in his bag as of late.
But as East Rockingham gets set to embark on its postseason journey, there’s only one thing that McNair said he wants to carry with him after coming up short a season ago.
That, the Eagles standout point guard said, is the program’s first-ever state championship ring. Once he does that, the bag, per se, will be secured for his high school career.
“I haven’t really moved on,” McNair said about last year’s loss to Radford in the Virginia High School League Class 2 state championship game. “You can’t forget something like that. I am really trying to get back there this year since it’s my last game.
That feeling of losing that final game will always be in the back of my head. I just want to make sure it doesn’t happen again this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.