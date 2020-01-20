ELKTON - Tyce McNair scored 28 points as East Rockingham cruised to a 69-51 win over Luray in Bull Run District basketball action Monday in Elkton.
Tyler Nickel added 20 points for the Eagles in the victory.
In other local sports Monday:
Girls Basketball
Spotswood 52, East Rockingham 26: In Penn Laird, Abby Branner had 11 points to lead a well-balanced Spotswood effort in a 52-26 win over rival East Rockingham.
Stephanie Ouderkirk added 10 points for the Trailblazers in the victory.
Eastern Mennonite 44, Fuqua 20: Halie Mast had 13 points and Avery Nussbaum added 11 as Eastern Mennonite defeated host Fuqua 44-20.
Maya Ferrell added eight points for the Flames while Malia Bauman had eight rebounds.
In other local news Monday:
Moone Named Player Of Week
Bridgewater College basketball standout Ahlia Moone, a junior guard, was named Player of the Week in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
She averaged 17.0 points with 9.0 rebounds as the Eagles won two games last week to forge a tie at the top of the ODAC standings. She had 14 points and 12 boards on Saturday in a win at home over Hollins.
BC hosts Virginia Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Eagles won 77-73 over the Marlins earlier this season in Virginia Beach. BC is 8-8 overall and 7-2 in the ODAC.
The Eastern Mennonite women host Randolph-Macon in ODAC play Tuesday at 7 p.m. Cheridan Hatfield (Wilson Memorial) had six points and four assists for the Yellow Jackets in a loss Saturday to Roanoke. She is a sophomore guard.
Jefferson Gains CAA Honor
JMU freshman Kiki Jefferson was named CAA rookie of the year after she posted the first double-double of her career. She had 21 points and 12 rebounds in a win Sunday at the College of Charleston. Jefferson has won the award five times this season.
JMU Product Has Ties To Mahomes
Former JMU catcher Mike Hubbard of Lynchburg was teammates in 2001 on the Texas Rangers with Pat Mahomes - the father of the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick. "He was always running around in the clubhouse," Hubbard said of the younger Mahomes, who turned 6 in 2001.
- DN-R Sports Desk
